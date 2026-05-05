CTW to Announce First Half of Fiscal 2026 Financial Results on May 13, 2026

TOKYO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTW (Nasdaq: CTW) (“CTW” or “the Company”), a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based games through its flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp, announced that it will release its financial results for the six months ended January 31, 2026 before market open on May 13, 2026.

Management will also host an earnings webcast at 8:30am ET on May 13, 2026 to review financial results and provide a general corporate update. Interested investors can register for the webcast here.

About CTW



CTW is a leading game platform company providing global access to web-based, free-to-play games inspired by popular Japanese animations, including So I’m a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest – Rebellion Soul, and Queen’s Blade Limit Break. CTW delivers these games through its globally-accessible flagship HTML5 platform, G123.jp.

For more information, visit www.ctw.inc or G123.jp.

Contacts

Investors

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

646-809-2183

investor@ctw.inc