ROC Appoints Biometrics Leader Gary Lac as EVP of Sales and Marketing to Accelerate Commercialization of ROC ABIS

DENVER, CO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rank One Computing Corporation d/b/a ROC, (Nasdaq: ROC) (“ROC” or the “Company”), a U.S. leader in Vision AI, building unified biometric, video analytics, and decision intelligence solutions, today announced the appointment of Gary Lac as Executive Vice President (EVP) of Sales and Marketing, representing a strategic investment in talent following the Company’s public market debut in February to support growth and scale. In this newly created role, Lac will help expand ROC’s commercial footprint across Automated Biometric Identification Systems (ABIS) and broader biometric identity markets, supporting the Company’s efforts to translate technical leadership, including top-tier NIST rankings, into durable commercial growth. He brings a rare combination of go-to-market leadership, product fluency, and customer-facing solutions experience.

“Gary is a proven biometric identity leader and technologist who understands this market from every angle — product, delivery, customer needs, and long-term platform evolution. As ROC continues to invest in ABIS and broader identity infrastructure, his experience will help us refine our offerings, deepen customer alignment, and accelerate commercial growth,” said Blake Moore, COO of ROC.

Lac brings more than 20 years of experience spanning biometric identity, ABIS platforms, solution delivery, and commercialization. His appointment strengthens ROC’s ability to scale its ABIS business, sharpen go-to-market execution, and further align product development with evolving customer and market needs as demand grows for high-performance, American-made identity infrastructure. Lac’s appointment is aligned with ROC’s initial public offering growth strategy and reinforces its cultural focus of pairing technical, operational, and market expertise to drive broader adoption across government, defense, and enterprise markets.

“I’ve spent the majority of my career helping identity and biometric platforms grow from strong technical foundations into scaled customer solutions. ROC is approaching biometrics and Vision AI in a completely different way, and it will enable us to provide groundbreaking capabilities to the public safety communities and beyond. I’m excited to join the team and help translate that potential into growth,” added Gary Lac, EVP of Sales and Marketing at ROC.

Most recently, Lac served as Vice President of Solutions Development at NEC Corporation of America, where he led sales and marketing, product, and presales for advanced biometric and identity solutions. Prior to NEC, Lac led Solutions Innovation at IDEMIA, responsible for digital identity platforms, facial recognition for aviation and border control, contactless fingerprint technologies, and emerging identity systems. Earlier in his career, Lac’s biometrics sales and solutions leadership took shape at 3M Cogent and IBM, as a key contributor to foundational ABIS platform development and enterprise-scale solution delivery.

The creation of this role illustrates ROC’s focus on disciplined investments to strengthen its commercial operations with the goal of translating its technical leadership into commercial growth; reinforcing its position as the category leader of American-built biometric identity and intelligence. ROC reported strong product-led revenue growth of 58% in 2025, a reflection of increasing demand for its high-performance biometric and identity infrastructure. ROC is scaling the organization while maintaining the culture that has defined it, adding biometrics experts and changemakers to support strategic growth and enterprise scale adoption of its unified Vision AI platform.

About ROC

ROC is a leading U.S. developer and manufacturer of Vision AI, delivering sovereign biometrics, video analytics, and mission intelligence through a unified platform. This enables agency and integrator partners to unlock faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient capabilities. At its core, ROC transforms raw pixels into real-time operational awareness for defense, public safety, and digital commerce. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colo., with additional hubs in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Morgantown, W.V. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: www.roc.ai.

Media inquiries:

Matt Aitken, VP of Marketing

media@roc.ai



Investor inquiries:

CORE IR

ir@roc.ai

