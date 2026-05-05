CG Oncology to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in May

DALLAS, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGON) today announced that Arthur Kuan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Ambaw Bellete, President & Chief Operating Officer, will participate in fireside chat presentations at the Bank of America Health Care Conference and the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference this month. The details of the upcoming events are as follows:



Bank of America Health Care Conference 2026

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Presentation Time: 10:40 AM – 11:10 AM PT

Location: Las Vegas, NV

RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Presentation Time: 2:35 PM – 3:00 PM ET

Location: New York, NY

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast for the conferences from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.cgoncology.com. The webcast replays will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live presentations and archived for approximately 90 days.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology sees a world where urologic cancer patients may benefit from our innovative immunotherapies to live with dignity and have an enhanced quality of life. To learn more, please visit: www.cgoncology.com.

Contacts

Media

Sarah Connors

Vice President, Communications and Patient Advocacy, CG Oncology

sarah.connors@cgoncology.com

Investor Relations

Megan Knight

Vice President, Investor Relations, CG Oncology

megan.knight@cgoncology.com

