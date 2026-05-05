IZEA Announces Q1 2026 Earnings Results Conference Call

ORLANDO, Fla., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), a leading influencer marketing company that makes Creator Economy solutions for marketers, announced today that its conference call to review and discuss its first quarter 2026 financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on May 12, 2026.

IZEA’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Venetucci and Chief Financial Officer Peter Biere will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Webcast link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1760886&tp_key=951f9d5729

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471

Please call the conference telephone number five (5) minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. A call replay will be made available approximately 3 hours after the conference ends until Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13760257

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a full-service creator economy agency powered by our proprietary ZED technology, with a mission to to make Creator Economy solutions for marketers. We do this by lighting up the Creator Economy with IZEAs—our strategies, campaigns, and solutions that build brands and drive demand. Since launching the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006, IZEA has facilitated nearly 4 million collaborations between brands and creators.