Enphase Energy to Hold 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 13, 2026

FREMONT, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today announced that it will be holding its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 13, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The meeting will be held at Enphase’s headquarters at 47281 Bayside Parkway, Fremont, CA 94538.

Further information regarding the Annual Meeting, including how to vote and participate, is included in Enphase Energy’s 2026 Proxy Statement that has been made available to stockholders and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

After the conclusion of the formal portion of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, there will be a brief recess. Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy, will then give a presentation beginning at approximately 9:30 am Pacific Time. The presentation may be accessed as follows:

Internet: https://link.enphase.com/ENPHMeeting2026 (please register in advance).

Telephone: 1 (209) 425-4021 with meeting ID: 395 276 906#. International dial-in numbers are available at https://link.enphase.com/IntlNumbersENPH using the same meeting ID.

For more details about Enphase’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and CEO Presentation, please visit the Investor Relations website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 87.8 million microinverters, with more than 5.2 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 165 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

© 2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, IQ8, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Zach Freedman

Enphase Energy, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@enphaseenergy.com