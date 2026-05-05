Voice Actors Head to Washington to Address AI’s Impact on Creative Economy

LOS ANGELES, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Voice Actors (NAVA) will bring its advocacy to Washington, D.C., this May, with leadership appearing on two prominent panels examining how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming creative work.

The events arrive as new NAVA data show AI’s impact accelerating: Approximately 21 percent of voice actors reported losing work directly to AI in a survey conducted this year, up from 14 percent just one year earlier.

“These numbers tell a story that policymakers and communities need to hear,” said Tim Friedlander, president and co-founder of NAVA. “Voice actors are on the front lines of what is happening across the broader creator economy. We’re here to ensure our industry’s voice is part of this conversation.”

On Tuesday, May 12, Friedlander will join a panel from 6 to 9 p.m. ET hosted by the Commission on the Arts and Humanities in Washington, D.C., alongside D.C.-area creators including visual artists Fatima Farzana and Justice Dwight, and writing consultant Jozie Perry. Register to attend .

“The conversation around AI and creative work can’t happen without the people most affected by it,” said Carin Gilfry, NAVA co-founder and vice president. “Voice actors are seeing this technology reshape our industry, and we’re stepping up to help shape the rules around it.”

On Wednesday, May 13, Friedlander and Gilfry will join the DC Public Library for a panel discussion from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. ET at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, exploring how AI is reshaping creative fields, from voice acting and game design to writing and other creative industries. Joining them as panelists are Robbie Dietrich, assistant professor of computer game design at George Mason University, and anthropologist and author Nikki Payne.

Attendees will participate in facilitated breakout discussions led by subject-matter experts, covering ethics, copyright, privacy, bias in AI training data, and practical strategies for working artists. The event will conclude with a moderated panel exploring ways to protect human creativity in an increasingly AI-driven world. Register to attend .

Earlier in the month, on Thursday, May 7, Friedlander and Gilfry will appear on a panel at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood titled “AI and the Voice Over Landscape,” bringing together voice actors, industry professionals, and thought leaders to examine how AI is changing the craft, business, and future of voice performance.

For more information or to attend, please contact Evan Pondel at epondel (at) triunfopartners.com.

About NAVA

The National Association of Voice Actors is a social impact non-profit dedicated to advocating for and advancing the voice acting industry through action, education, inclusion, and benefits. To learn more or become a member, visit www.navavoices.org .

Media Inquiries:

Evan Pondel

Triunfo Partners

(818) 527-6280

epondel@triunfopartners.com