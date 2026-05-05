Elkhart Clinic Joins American Oncology Network, Becomes Elkhart Hematology and Oncology

ELKHART, Ind., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elkhart Clinic’s hematology and oncology practice has joined American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community-based oncology practices. The practice, located at 2117 W. Lexington Ave., will now be known as Elkhart Hematology and Oncology.

This partnership enables Ahsanul Haque, MD, and Charisse Prall, FNP-BC, to expand patient-focused services, enhance access to clinical trials and pursue new growth opportunities while continuing to deliver the high-quality, compassionate care that has defined the practice since its founding.





Dr. Haque is a Board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist who earned his medical degree from Dow Medical College. He completed his residency and fellowship training in hematology and oncology at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he developed expertise in both malignant and benign hematologic conditions, as well as solid tumor oncology.

Prall is a Board-certified family nurse practitioner who earned her Master of Science in nursing, with a family nurse practitioner specialty, from the University of Saint Francis. Her experience in oncology and hematology includes providing comprehensive care to patients with solid tumors, hematologic malignancies and nonmalignant hematologic conditions.

“We are pleased to join American Oncology Network,” said Dr. Haque. “The organization shares our commitment to delivering exceptional, research-based cancer care. This partnership strengthens our ability to support our patients as whole people – physically, emotionally, and financially. Together, we are well-positioned to provide a compassionate, patient-centered experience for every individual we serve.”

Elkhart Hematology and Oncology is a community-based medical oncology and hematology practice providing treatment for patients diagnosed with all types of cancer and blood disorders. The practice offers comprehensive cancer care, combining the expertise of a cancer specialty practice with the accessibility of care close to home. Services include onsite infusion therapy, centralized laboratory and pathology services, an in-house specialty pharmacy, comprehensive care coordination and dedicated financial counseling.

“We are thrilled to welcome Elkhart Hematology and Oncology to American Oncology Network,” said Todd Schonherz, chief executive officer of AON. “Dr. Haque and Charisse’s dedication to delivering exceptional, patient-centered care in Indiana aligns with AON’s mission to expand access to high-quality, community-based oncology services across the nation, and we couldn’t be happier that they’ve decided to join us.”

“Dr. Haque and Charisse have built an exceptional community oncology practice in Elkhart,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, chief medical officer of AON. “We are looking forward to partnering with them to continue delivering compassionate, patient-centered care in Indiana, and benefiting from their clinical expertise and commitment across the network.”

Dr. Haque is accepting new patients. To learn more about Elkhart Hematology and Oncology, visit elkharthemonc.com. For more information about American Oncology Network, visit AONcology.com.

About Elkhart Hematology and Oncology

Elkhart Hematology and Oncology is a community-based medical oncology and hematology practice providing treatment for patients diagnosed with all types of cancer and blood disorders. Through compassionate care that centers around the patient, we strive to provide the best possible experience to patients and their families throughout the healthcare journey.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 350 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com more information, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59398b11-cbed-49db-8fbc-47a6d81eafa4