GeneDx Holdings Corp. Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel for More Information About Potentially Recovering Their Losses

SAN DIEGO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS). The investigation focuses on GeneDx’s executive officers and whether investor losses may be recovered under federal securities laws.

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Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

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Background of the investigation

On May 4, 2026, GeneDx reported its first quarter 2026 financial results and updated its full-year outlook. Among other things, the Company disclosed total revenue of $102.3 million, exome and genome revenue of $90.6 million, and exome and genome test volume growth of 34% year-over-year.

Despite this strong volume growth, GeneDx disclosed that exome and genome revenue increased only 27% year-over-year. The Company also reduced its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $475 million to $490 million, compared to prior guidance of $540 million to $555 million, and reduced its expected growth in exome and genome revenue to at least 20%, compared to prior guidance of 33% to 35%.

During the Company’s earnings call, GeneDx further disclosed that total revenue was approximately $12 million below expectations, including approximately $5.5 million due to a lower-than-expected blended average reimbursement rate for exome and genome testing, and approximately $6.5 million due to softer-than-expected performance from non-core business lines.

Following this disclosure, GeneDx’s stock price declined sharply, damaging investors.

In light of this disclosure, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether GeneDx complied with the federal securities laws. If you suffered losses from your investment in GeneDx stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

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James Baker, Investor Relations – or – Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

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