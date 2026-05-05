Colonoscopy Devices Market Size Projected to Hit USD 5.55 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Colorectal Cancer Screening– SNS Insider

Austin, United States, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, the global Colonoscopy Devices Market size was estimated at USD 3.33 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.55 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period of 2026–2035.”

The colonoscopy devices market is continuing to expand at a steady pace with growing focus by healthcare systems across the globe on preventive care and early diagnosis. Increasing cases of colorectal cancer, along with the surge in awareness campaigns backed by government-facilitated screening programs, are highly contributing to the market demand. New medical technologies, including high-definition imaging, AI-assisted detection, and minimally invasive procedures, are increasing the accuracy of diagnostics and creating better patient outcomes. Moreover, the rising demand for disposable colonoscopes and advanced visualization systems, which improve safety, efficacy, and infection control, is expected to drive market growth through hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.





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The U.S. Colonoscopy Devices Market was valued at USD 1.21 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.76 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.91% in the 2025–2035 period. High colorectal cancer incidences, high adoption of preventive screening procedures, and technology availability splurging the North American market. Supportive reimbursement scenarios, advanced healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for outpatient surgeries through minimal invasive procedures also support market growth.

Major Colonoscopy Devices Market Companies Listed in the Report are

Olympus Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

HOYA Corporation (Pentax Medical)

Stryker Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Ambu A/S

Steris plc

CONMED Corporation

Cook Medical

Richard Wolf GmbH

US Endoscopy (Steris plc)

NDS Surgical Imaging (Novanta Inc.)

SonoScape Medical Corp.

Shanghai Aohua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co., Ltd.

Smart Medical Systems Ltd.

AnX Robotica Corporation

NeoScope Inc.

EndoFresh Ltd.

Segment Analysis

By Type, Colonoscopes Segment Dominates the Colonoscopy Devices Market

In 2025, flexible colonoscopes dominated the market and held a share of 52.25%, due to their widespread clinical use, reliability, and crucial role in the management and therapy of malignant diseases. Reusable colonoscopes are the backbone of routine examinations, with more than 18 million procedures performed around the world. On the other hand, disposable/single-use colonoscopes are expected to witness the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 7.10%, during the forecast period, due to the increasing focus on infection control, low risk of cross-contamination, and ease of use in high-throughput healthcare facilities.

By Component, Endoscopes Segment Dominates the Colonoscopy Devices Market

Endoscopes (colonoscopes) commanded the largest market share of 46.35% in 2025, due to being mandatory capital investments in every colonoscopy process. The availability of more than 2.5 million units in use underscores the significance of endoscopes in the health care system. Meanwhile, accessories and consumables will experience the highest growth rate of 6.30%, driven by an increase in procedures and demand for disposable items like biopsy forceps and snares, with more than 30 million units used in 2025.

By Technology, High-Definition Imaging Systems Dominate the Colonoscopy Devices Market

High-definition (HD) imaging systems captured a leading share of 48.54% in as these systems are cost-effective and provide a clear visualization to make accurate diagnoses. These systems had been used in over 70% of colonoscopies worldwide. On the other hand,4k/Ultra HD imaging systems are projected to have the highest CAGR of 8.50%due to the need for enhanced image clarity providing improved lesion detection, along with increased adoption in advanced healthcare facilities.

By Application, Colorectal Cancer Screening Segment Dominates the Colonoscopy Devices Market

Colorectal cancer screening accounted for the largest share of 44.54% in 2025 owing to more than 14 million procedures carried out globally. Awareness creation, government support, and the need for early diagnosis are some major drivers that have enabled growth in this segment. Therapeutic procedures, including polyp removal and biopsy, are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.08%. There were more than 9 million such procedures in 2025, indicating an increase in interventional colonoscopy procedures.

By End User, Hospitals Segment Dominates the Colonoscopy Devices Market

Hospitals accounted for the biggest market share of 62.14% in 2025, conducting more than 16 million colonoscopy procedures. They are the main procedure settings due to their advanced infrastructure, access to a range of qualified specialists, and availability of sophisticated imaging systems. ASCs will be the most rapid-growing segment, with a CAGR of 6.80%, owing to the increasing preference for cost-effective outpatient procedure and reduced/fast-tracked hospitalization time with over 7 million procedures performed in 2025.

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Colonoscopy Devices Market Key Segments

By Type

Colonoscopes (Flexible Colonoscopes)

Disposable / Single-use Colonoscopes

Visualization Systems (Video processors, monitors, imaging systems)

Accessories (Biopsy forceps, polypectomy snares, needles, retrieval devices)

Other Endoscopy Equipment (CO₂ insufflators, irrigation pumps)

Others

By Component

Endoscopes (Colonoscopes)

Visualization & Imaging Systems

Accessories & Consumables

Supporting Equipment

Others

By Technology

High-definition (HD) Imaging Systems

4K / Ultra HD Imaging Systems

Narrow Band Imaging (NBI) Systems

AI-assisted / Computer-aided Detection Systems

Capsule Endoscopy Systems

Others

By Application / End Use

Colorectal Cancer Screening

Diagnostic Procedures

Therapeutic Procedures (Polyp removal, biopsy, etc.)

Others

By End-User Industry

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

North America Dominates the Colonoscopy Devices Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

North America dominated in terms of market share, constituting 41.25% in 2025 owing to the presence of an established health care framework, extensive technological adoption, and availability of CRC screening programs. The region enjoys an awareness drive, aging population, and favorable insurance policies that boost procedure and technology adoption rates.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, recording a CAGR of 7.95% over the forecast period. Some of the factors driving this region are the fast pace of urbanization, increased investment in the health care sector, and high awareness regarding colorectal cancer screening. Growth can be attributed to the availability of affordable colonoscopy instruments as well.

Recent Developments

In March 2025, Olympus Corporation introduced an advanced AI-powered colonoscopy platform designed to enhance real-time polyp detection and improve diagnostic accuracy during endoscopic procedures.

In January 2025, Medtronic expanded its GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module globally, strengthening AI-assisted colonoscopy capabilities for early colorectal cancer detection.

In November 2024, Fujifilm launched a next-generation 4K endoscopy system aimed at improving visualization and workflow efficiency in gastrointestinal procedures.

In September 2024, Ambu A/S expanded its portfolio of single-use colonoscopes, focusing on infection control and efficiency in high-volume clinical settings.

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Colonoscopy Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.33 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 5.55 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.34% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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