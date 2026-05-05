Demand for Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides Facility Support Dogs Surges

OAKVILLE, Ontario, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From courtrooms to crisis centres, a growing number of highly trained Facility Support Dogs are supporting vulnerable Canadians during some of their most difficult moments. As more agencies recognize the critical role these dogs play in trauma-informed care, the Facility Support Dog program at Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides has become one of the organization’s fastest-growing programs. This week, Dog Guides is celebrating the graduation of its 40th Facility Support Dog and it has opened its waiting list so interested organizations can apply.

“It takes a very special dog to succeed as a Facility Support Dog. Unlike traditional assistance dogs that support one individual, Facility Support Dogs must support many people, remaining calm and responsive in highly stressful environments while adapting to each individual’s personality and needs,” says Courtney Starr, Head Instructor of the Facility Support Program. “Working alongside professionals in courtrooms, police services, hospitals, and counselling centres, Facility Support Dogs help children, youth and vulnerable adults find the courage to provide statements, give testimony, and begin to process trauma. These dogs bring calm to the most overwhelming moments.”

Facility Support Dogs are trained in specialized skills such as providing deep pressure for emotional regulation, offering comfort during court testimony, and even simple gestures, such as waving and giving a hug, that can bring moments of relief and connection, particularly for children. They are placed at no cost with accredited agencies across Canada.

“One of the most impactful things I have witnessed from Yukon is her ability to de-escalate anxiety and provide reassurance to the people she is working with. I have watched people stop shaking as they pet her, gather the courage to enter a courtroom knowing she will be beside them, and open up to professionals by speaking to her as she lays with her head on their lap. She provides people of all ages with a sense of safety and brings a lightness to the work that can be very heavy at times,” says Kiara Warkentin, Vice President, Impact & Program Strategy at the Saffron Centre in Sherwood Park, Alberta who has been Yukon’s primary handler at the Centre since 2022.

Preparing a Facility Support Dog Guides for their role is a lengthy and time-intensive process. Puppies are purpose-bred at Dog Guides’ breeding centre in southern Ontario. At 8 weeks, they are sent to foster families where early instruction in basic commands begin. At approximately age one, the dogs are returned to Dog Guides training school in Oakville, Ontario, where they undergo one-on-one training with an instructor for six months. It costs approximately $35,000 for each dog to go through this process and as all Dog Guides are provided free of charge, public support is essential.

Canadians are encouraged to support Dog Guide’s life-changing programs by participating in or donating to the organization’s largest annual fundraiser, the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides. Sponsored by Pet Valu, the walk will take place in hundreds of communities across Canada on May 31, 2026. This year, the fundraising goal is $1.6 million. To participate in the Walk or donate visit www.walkfordogguides.com.



About Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides is a national charity that provides Dog Guides in seven programs: Canine Vision, Hearing, Seizure Response, Diabetes Alert, Autism Assistance, Service and Facility Support. LFCDG is accredited by Assistance Dogs International (ADI) and the International Guide Dog Federation (IGDF).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Maria Galindo

mgalindo@dogguides.com

289-241-5252

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/430528ab-4559-4ddb-ae75-067f24d0d9d2