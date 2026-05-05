Excelitas and Acconeer Sign Strategic Agreement to Expand Presence Sensing Solutions

Portfolio Expansion: Adds radar sensing to Excelitas’ presence-sensing offering

Adds radar sensing to Excelitas’ presence-sensing offering Commercial Collaboration : Leverages complementary sales force to provide full solutions to our customers

: Leverages complementary sales force to provide full solutions to our customers Innovation Roadmap: Creates foundation for future passive infrared (PIR) + radar sensor-fusion development for smart buildings, occupancy monitoring, and consumer applications



PITTSBURGH, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelitas®, a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics sectors, is pleased to announce that it has signed a strategic agreement with Acconeer AB, a pioneer in ultra-low-power radar sensing technology. Under this partnership, Excelitas will sell Acconeer radar sensors globally, with the goal to co-develop next-generation integrated sensor fusion technology that combines industry-leading PIR for motion detection and radar technologies.

This collaboration leverages Excelitas’ extensive expertise in high-performance IR sensing products alongside Acconeer’s innovative radar sensing capabilities. Together, we aim to create a powerful synergy designed to revolutionize markets such as smart building systems, occupancy monitoring and consumer devices.

“Excelitas has a strong legacy in advanced detector technologies, and the A212 aligns perfectly with their commitment to high‑performance sensing," says Michel Roig, Chief Commercial Officer at Acconeer. "Their market reach and technical depth make them an ideal partner to accelerate adoption of our presence‑sensing solutions."

"After evaluating Acconeer’s sensors, including the A212, it was clear that their radar technology brings unique advantages in precision, power efficiency and integration flexibility," says Anna Kostic, Vice President and General Manager, Advanced Industrial Sensing. "We are excited to add this complementary capability to our portfolio and to develop a range of sensor fusion products and are committed to supporting customers as they develop the next generation of presence sensing products."

About Excelitas

Excelitas is a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics end markets. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, USA, Excelitas is an essential partner in the design, development and manufacture of advanced technologies, offering leading-edge innovation in sensing, detection, imaging, optics and specialty illumination for customers worldwide. Excelitas is at the forefront of addressing many of the relevant megatrends impacting the world today, including precision medicine, industrial automation, artificial intelligence and connected devices (IoT).

Connect with Excelitas on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram, or visit our website at www.excelitas.com for more information.

Excelitas® is a registered trademark of the Excelitas group of companies. All other products and services are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About Acconeer AB

With ground-breaking technology, Acconeer has developed a radar sensor that opens a new world of interaction. Acconeer Micro Radar Sensor, with low power consumption, high precision, small size and high robustness, is a 60GHz robust and cost-effective sensor for detection, distance measurement, motion detection and camera-supported applications with low power consumption. Acconeer combines the advantage of low power consumption with highly accurate pulsed radar systems of coherent radar, all integrated into a component with a surface area of only 28 mm2.

The radar sensor can be included in a range of mobile consumer products, from smartphones to wearables, but also in areas such as robots, drones, the Internet of Things, healthcare, automotive, industrial robots and security and monitoring systems. Acconeer is a semiconductor company and, as a business model, sells hardware to manufacturers of consumer electronics products. Acconeer is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with the ticker code ACCON, Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA). For more information: www.acconeer.com.

PR Contacts:

Dan Brailer

Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

dan.brailer@excelitas.com

+1 (412) 977-2605

Cheryl Reynhout or Jill Anderson

On Behalf of Excelitas

SVM Public Relations

excelitas@svmmarcom.com

+1 (401) 490-9700