Owner Approved Year After Year: Days Inns - Canada Celebrates Six Consecutive Franchisees’ Choice Honours

Toronto, ON, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Days Inns - Canada earned the Franchisees' Choice Designation for the sixth consecutive year at the 2026 Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) National Convention in Ottawa, Ontario. The milestone reinforces its position among a select group of franchisors recognized for sustained excellence in franchisee relations and support.

"Earning the Franchisees' Choice Designation for six consecutive years reflects the trust and collaboration we've built with our owners," said Irwin Prince, President and COO of Days Inns - Canada. "Our franchisee-first approach guides everything we do and reinforces our commitment to supporting long-term success through transparency, teamwork and shared growth."

Now in its 16th year, the Franchisees' Choice Designation Program from the Canadian Franchise Association recognizes member brands for excellence in franchisee relations, based on independently administered franchisee surveys. The evaluation assesses key areas of the franchise relationship, including recruitment, onboarding and training, leadership, marketing and business planning, operational support, communication, and overall satisfaction.

For prospective franchisees, the designation serves as an indicator of strong franchisee satisfaction and reflects a franchisor's commitment to partnership, transparency, and long-term success.

"In honouring our Franchisees' Choice Designees, we recognize the essence of franchising: teamwork, mutual prosperity, collective achievement, and Growing Together®," said Sherry McNeil, CFA President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our congratulations go out to Days Inns - Canada on receiving this outstanding vote of confidence from their franchisees."

With more than 105 independently owned and operated hotels across Canada, Days Inns - Canada remains committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences and quality accommodations. Learn more at daysinn.ca. For more information about the Franchisees' Choice Designation and a full list of winners, visit the 2026 CFA Franchisees' Choice Designation web page.

About Days Inns - Canada

Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 105 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,515 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,600 properties across 23 countries. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company by number of properties with approximately 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns Canada, to make an online hotel reservation, to become a Wyndham Rewards member or to learn more about the elevated health and safety protocols with the Count on Us program, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, and follow us on Instagram.

About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business through the power of franchising. The CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of approximately 650 members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada’s best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Franchising is the 12th largest industry in Canada and franchised businesses contribute over $133 billion per year to the Canadian economy, creating jobs for almost two million Canadians. Learn more at: www.cfa.ca or http://www.FranchiseCanada.online.

Attachment