Construction Industry Round Table Elects Greg Kelly of STV as 2026–2027 Chairman

WASHINGTON, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Construction Industry Round Table (CIRT), the national business association comprised exclusively of approximately 130 chief executives from America's premier design and construction firms, has elected Greg Kelly, P.E., CEO of STV (New York, NY), as its 2026–2027 Chairman. Kelly was elected during CIRT's Annual Spring Conference last week in Washington, D.C., succeeding Tom Reilly, President of Turner Construction, who served as the organization's 2025–2026 Chairman.





“CIRT’s members play a critical role in shaping the nation’s built environment,” said Kelly. “As chairman, my focus will be on strengthening CIRT as a unified voice for our industry, helping members harness technology, advance safety and develop the next generation of leaders, while continuing to elevate practices that improve performance across design and construction.”



In welcoming the new Chairman, CIRT President R. Corey Clayborne, FAIA, stated: “As we approach CIRT's landmark 40th anniversary in 2027, I am incredibly excited to collaboratively partner with Greg as we work together to empower our leaders to drive meaningful, positive change across the design and construction industry. As an inductee to the National Academy of Construction and the Past Chair of the New York Building Congress, he is one of the most decorated professionals in our industry. I am truly fortunate to serve alongside such a transformational leader.”

NEW OFFICERS AND BOARD DIRECTORS

The following members were elected as Officers of the Round Table at its annual membership meeting:



Vice Chair: David Zachry, CEO & President, Zachry Construction Corp. (San Antonio, TX)

David Zachry, CEO & President, Zachry Construction Corp. (San Antonio, TX) Treasurer: David Mahoney, CEO, Dewberry (Fairfax, VA)

David Mahoney, CEO, Dewberry (Fairfax, VA) Immediate Past Chairman: Tom Reilly, President, Turner Construction (New York, NY), who will continue to serve on the Executive Committee in this capacity.



CIRT also welcomed four distinguished industry leaders as new Directors, each of whom will serve on the Board through 2029:



Thomas Dahlgren, President & CEO, COWI (New York, NY)

Mara Johnston, CEO, Keystone Global | Amaracon (Jericho, NY)

Andi Vigue, Chairman & CEO, Cianbro (Pittsfield, ME)

Dan Walsh, Jr., President, The Walsh Group (Chicago, IL)

"CIRT is fortunate to have a board comprised of such highly regarded and deeply committed industry professionals," said Clayborne. "We extend our congratulations to our incoming officers and directors, and we offer our sincere thanks to all current and outgoing directors for their dedicated service to CIRT, its members, and the broader design and construction industry."

About Greg Kelly

Greg is the CEO of STV, where he oversees a workforce of more than 3,300 team members and guides the firm toward achieving its short- and long-term strategic goals with an emphasis on performance, business development, technology and human capital. Greg has served in multiple chief executive roles for both private and publicly traded organizations and is an experienced and outspoken industry leader. He has been inducted into the National Academy of Construction and the MOLES, two of the industry’s most prestigious organizations. He has degrees from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and Temple University, where he currently serves as chair of the College of Engineering’s Board of Visitors and sits on the university president’s Leadership Council.

About STV

STV is one of the top infrastructure-focused professional services firms in North America. Founded in 1912, STV advises, plans, designs, engineers and delivers the infrastructure that powers local economies, including transportation systems, buildings, water and other facilities. Headquartered in New York City, the company has more than 65 offices and 3,300 employees who reimagine the solutions and structures that connect our communities. The firm is ranked 32nd in Engineering News-Record’s Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 10th in its transportation category. Learn more at stvinc.com.



About the Construction Industry Round Table The Construction Industry Round Table (CIRT) is the premier association of chief executive officers of America's leading design and construction firms. CIRT serves as the single unified voice representing both the design and construction communities — a distinction that sets it apart from all other industry organizations. CIRT inspires its members to be an innovative force in creating a safe, sustainable quality of life for the future. CIRT member companies collectively employ approximately 3 million people in the United States and support millions more across the broader design and construction ecosystem.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6818c90-4b5d-4d15-8933-ee2c5f73c321