Weatherford Awarded Multi-Region Managed Pressure Drilling and Global Aftermarket Agreement with Noble

HOUSTON, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) today announced it has been awarded multiple managed pressure drilling (“MPD”) contracts and a global aftermarket agreement with Noble Corporation (“Noble”), further strengthening the long-standing relationship between the two companies and reinforcing Weatherford’s leadership in MPD systems and lifecycle support.

The awards include the delivery of two deepwater managed pressure drilling systems to support Noble’s Guyana operations, with delivery expected before year-end. Weatherford is also executing an upgrade on a third-party MPD system that is being assembled and configured at the Company’s Managed Pressure Wells Center of Excellence in Houston with deployment to Nigeria expected in the third quarter. In addition, Weatherford and Noble have entered into a global aftermarket agreement covering MPD systems across Noble’s fleet, providing standardized lifecycle support, parts, and services to enhance operational reliability worldwide.

Girish Saligram, Weatherford’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “These awards reflect both the strength of our partnership with Noble and the value our managed pressure drilling technology delivers in complex offshore environments. Our MPD systems are designed to provide precise pressure control, enhance safety, and improve drilling efficiency, and our global manufacturing and aftermarket capabilities ensure consistent performance throughout the asset lifecycle. We are proud to support Noble with technologies and services that help drive reliable execution across their global operations.”

Joey Kawaja, Noble’s Senior Vice President of Operations, commented, “Managed pressure drilling plays a critical role in enabling safe and efficient execution in some of the world’s most complex offshore environments. Weatherford has been a trusted partner to Noble for many years, and these awards reinforce our confidence in their MPD technology, operational expertise, and global support capabilities. The addition of new systems further strengthens our ability to deliver top-tier performance across our fleet and support our customers worldwide.”

Weatherford’s MPD solutions deliver precise wellbore pressure control to support drilling performance in complex and high-pressure environments while improving safety and reducing non-productive time. Combined with the Company’s global Centers of Excellence and aftermarket infrastructure, Weatherford provides customers with consistent quality, responsiveness, and long-term asset value.

About Weatherford

Weatherford is a global energy services company that helps customers drill smarter, complete wells more effectively, and maximize production across the entire well lifecycle. With a differentiated portfolio of market-leading solutions, integrated technologies, and a broad global customer footprint across six continents, we blend advanced engineering, digital intelligence, and world-class field expertise to reduce risk, improve performance, and maximize the value of customer assets. Together, we elevate every operation, delivering stronger wells, sharper decisions, and better energy for the world. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

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