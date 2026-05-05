SPJST Selects ManageMy to Modernize Operations and Member Engagement

SPJST launches strategic initiative with ManageMy to deliver digital Fraternal experiences and streamline costs

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPJST, a Texas-based fraternal benefit society dedicated to protecting families and celebrating Czech heritage, has selected ManageMy to launch a new fraternal experience platform. ManageMy will provide secure access to policy details, event calendars, and lodge activities—all in one place—while cutting operational and mailing costs, eliminating paper-heavy tasks, and streamlining internal workflows across the organization.

Founded in 1897, SPJST has served Texas families for generations, combining life insurance protection with deep cultural and community involvement. Today, it engages more than 35,000 members across nearly 1,000 annual events, but manual processes made it difficult to scale operations, manage data, or sustain engagement cost-effectively. That challenge prompted SPJST to adopt ManageMy’s no-code platform.

“We knew that by embracing digital engagement, we would significantly improve member experience and give our fraternal team the tools they need to serve the community,” said Melanie Zavodny, Vice President of Communications, SPJST. “But we also needed a smarter way to manage data, simplify operations, and reduce recurring costs. ManageMy gives us that balance. Modernizing our approach while making day-to-day work simpler for our internal teams.”

SPJST selected ManageMy for its ease of use, no-code setup, and built-in flexibility—key features that allow members and staff to manage activities without IT delays. The platform automates everyday interactions and improves event oversight and data reporting, while supporting broader efforts to deepen member engagement.

“Working with SPJST is a great opportunity to show ManageMy’s commitment to the fraternal community—by improving engagement and easing the manual workload that challenges so many organizations,” said Stuart Johnston, Chief Revenue Officer at ManageMy. “Our platform is configurable and easy to use, giving organizations like SPJST the tools to strengthen member engagement and reduce operational costs. We’re excited to support SPJST in leading the way for fraternal organizations.”

Through the new portal, SPJST members will have 24/7 access to policy servicing, event registration, and lodge activities in a simple, intuitive interface. Lodge leaders and staff will benefit from digitized workflows, fewer paper-based tasks, and a simpler reporting process—freeing staff to focus on member engagement and driving efficiency.

This digital initiative positions SPJST as a leader among fraternal societies and lays a strong foundation for long-term operational sustainability and member growth.

About SPJST:

Founded in 1897, SPJST (Slovanská Podporující Jednota Státu Texas) is a Texas chartered nonprofit fraternal benefit society with deep roots in mutual aid, member ownership, and community life. Established by Czech Texan pioneers to provide financial security and fellowship to families, SPJST has served generations of members while remaining grounded in its founding principle of doing good for each other. Today, SPJST serves approximately 35,000 members, manages $275 million in assets, and operates with a professional staff of 35 employees, supported by a lodge based fraternal structure.

For more information, please visit: https://spjst.org/

About ManageMy:

ManageMy is the deep front-end platform insurance carriers rely on to increase sales, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction. Built around a powerful no-code API, ManageMy integrates easily with existing core systems, giving carriers the flexibility to configure insurance workflows and digital experiences to their specific needs—improving conversion, accelerating risk assessment, and driving retention.

ManageMy is purpose-built for carriers to meet rising expectations for seamless, digital-first XPeriences, without overhauling their core.

For more information, please visit: https://managemy.com/

Contact:

Zach O'Leary

Zach.oleary@managemy.com