Portrait Bank Names Local and Industry Leaders to its Board of Directors Ahead of Launch

WINTER PARK, Fla., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portrait Bank , the first de novo community bank forming in Central Florida since 2017, has appointed 13 industry and regional leaders to its inaugural board of directors. With the backing of 252 local investors and conditional regulatory approvals from the FDIC and the Florida Office of Financial Regulation in hand, the bank has solidified its foundation and is on track to open in the coming months.

“As the first new community bank in Central Florida in nearly a decade, we were intentional about assembling a board that reflects the full range of the business community we're here to serve,” said Erik Weiner, board member and President and CEO at Portrait Bank. “Together, we will deliver tech-forward banking solutions that empower underserved businesses and individuals to drive sustainable economic growth.”

Ed Timberlake, a 15-year Bank of America Central Florida president and a guiding force at Seaside National Bank, will serve as chairman of the board. His selection signals the bank's intent to draw on deep institutional knowledge while building something new. Timberlake will guide the board as it collaborates closely with the leadership team to ensure success and shape the bank’s mission to provide accessible, community-first financial services to meet the region’s economic needs.

Portrait Bank has assembled a team of regional leaders whose diverse backgrounds span finance, law and entrepreneurship. Their deep-rooted expertise is essential to building a trusted bank that will fuel the success of local businesses. Board members joining Timberlake and Weiner include:

Tom Cira: Co-founder of Iron Horse Consulting Group, bringing nearly 40 years of experience in banking, finance and governance.

Co-founder of Iron Horse Consulting Group, bringing nearly 40 years of experience in banking, finance and governance. Jay Darulla: Former senior vice president at Bank of America with more than 25 years of banking leadership experience. Jay will serve as chief operating officer of Portrait Bank.

Former senior vice president at Bank of America with more than 25 years of banking leadership experience. Jay will serve as chief operating officer of Portrait Bank. Warren Dietel: CEO and owner of locally known Puff ‘n Stuff Catering and Events, with 30 years of entrepreneurial leadership and operational excellence experience.

CEO and owner of locally known Puff ‘n Stuff Catering and Events, with 30 years of entrepreneurial leadership and operational excellence experience. Mike Durante: Retired CPA with 30 years of experience as an accountant and business consultant, and he is a former partner at Berman Hopkins.

Retired CPA with 30 years of experience as an accountant and business consultant, and he is a former partner at Berman Hopkins. John Evans: President of Moonbeam Land Company, a land brokerage and development company with strong local business ties.

President of Moonbeam Land Company, a land brokerage and development company with strong local business ties. Matt Fox: 25-year surety insurance expert who leads IAT Insurance Group’s Florida region.

25-year surety insurance expert who leads IAT Insurance Group’s Florida region. Don Gaudette: Executive vice president at V 3 Capital Group with over 30 years in real estate finance, commercial lending and business development.

Executive vice president at V 3 Capital Group with over 30 years in real estate finance, commercial lending and business development. Fran Korosec: Owner of Taylor Ross Consulting, bringing over two decades of senior leadership experience in business development, market expansion and organizational growth.

Owner of Taylor Ross Consulting, bringing over two decades of senior leadership experience in business development, market expansion and organizational growth. Bill Lowman: Managing partner and founder of Shuffield Lowman, with deep experience in corporate law, estate planning and business strategy.

Managing partner and founder of Shuffield Lowman, with deep experience in corporate law, estate planning and business strategy. Joanne McMahon : A seasoned entrepreneur of 30 years and founder of JM Hospitality Group, the Winter Park-based hospitality company behind Bovine Steakhouse on Park Avenue.

: A seasoned entrepreneur of 30 years and founder of JM Hospitality Group, the Winter Park-based hospitality company behind Bovine Steakhouse on Park Avenue. Brian Yeager: Vice president of development and construction at Sullivan Properties, a real estate firm driving growth across the region.



“Our board members all bring unique perspectives to the table – whether that is owning a successful business or having deep banking experience – that will differentiate Portrait Bank from other financial institutions in the region,” said Timberlake. “With their guidance, we are well-positioned to deliver the services local businesses and individuals need to thrive, while driving innovation and growth.”

Portrait Bank is built on the belief that human relationships are what make community banking most powerful, and this board embodies that principle. The longtime Central Florida business leaders, entrepreneurs and financial professionals advising Portrait Bank bring the trusted local connections that define great community banking. Their work is further supported by technology capabilities, including agentic AI for fraud detection and a roadmap designed to expand those tools as the institution grows.

Click here for a media kit with headshots and logos. For more information about Portrait Bank and to learn more about the Board of Directors, please visit www.portraitbank.com .

About Portrait Bank

Portrait Bank is Central Florida’s first new community bank since 2017. Focused on serving commercial businesses, consumers and private wealth clients, Portrait Bank combines personalized service with advanced technology, like agentic AI for fraud detection, to deliver the highest level of financial solutions. With a strong commitment to the local community and a focus on long-term, relationship-based banking, Portrait Bank is committed to becoming a trusted partner in the Orlando MSA and beyond. Portrait Bank is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.