HomeTrust Named to 2026 KBW Bank Honor Roll and Forbes’ 2026 List of America’s Best Banks

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: HTB) (the “Company”), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank (“HomeTrust” or the “Bank”), announced it has been named to the 2026 KBW Bank Honor Roll for the second consecutive year. Only 6% of eligible banks were selected—representing 17 financial institutions—based on best-in-class earnings growth over the past 10 years.

The Bank was also recently recognized on Forbes’ 2026 list of America’s Best Banks, which ranks the top 100 banks based on key metrics measuring growth, credit quality, profitability and stock performance. This is the third consecutive year HomeTrust has been recognized on the list.

In addition, HomeTrust earned a spot on American Banker’s Best Banks to Work For for the second straight year and was recognized as a Best Place to Work by Best Companies Group in all five states it serves.

“We are incredibly honored to have earned these prestigious rankings and recognitions for multiple years,” said C. Hunter Westbrook, President & Chief Executive Officer. “Several years ago, HomeTrust set a goal to be a consistently high-performing, regional community bank and a regionally and nationally recognized ‘Best Place to Work’. These awards confirm our progress; however, this isn’t a destination—it’s a journey. We continue to empower people, strengthen communities and cultivate a workplace where belonging fuels excellence. Together, we thrive.”

www.htb.com

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: HTB), headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, is the holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a state-chartered community bank operating over 30 locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Georgia. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had total assets of $4.4 billion.

Since 2023, HomeTrust has been acknowledged by multiple organizations for the successful creation of a workplace culture that engages team members, fosters a sense of belonging, while establishing the Bank as a high-performing regional community bank.

HomeTrust Bank’s recent quarterly earnings release is available here: HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year Ending December 31, 2026 and an Increase in the Quarterly Dividend | HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead are based on certain assumptions including statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, assumptions and statements about future economic performance and projections of financial items. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. The factors that could result in material differentiation include, but are not limited to expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from merger and acquisition activities might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected, and goodwill impairment charges might be incurred; increased competitive pressures among financial services companies; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, both nationally and in our market areas; the impact of geopolitical instability and trade policies on our operations including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on the Company's website at www.htb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or in the documents the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions, the factors described above or other factors that management cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.