InterDigital to Present at Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

WILMINGTON, Del., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a wireless, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced that the company will be presenting at four upcoming investor conferences:

21 st Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference on May 12 th , 2026, at 4:30 PM ET.

Annual Needham Technology, Media & Consumer Conference on May 12 , 2026, at 4:30 PM ET. J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 18 th , 2026 at 4:10 PM ET.

, 2026 at 4:10 PM ET. Evercore Global TMT Conference on June 2 nd , 2026, at 10:55 AM ET.

, 2026, at 10:55 AM ET. William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 2nd, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET.

These events will be webcast live and an archived replay of the presentations will also be available following the conferences. For more information, please visit the Investors section of the company’s website closer to the event.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

investor.relations@interdigital.com

+1 (302) 300-1857