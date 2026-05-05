GSI Technology to Participate in 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational on May 19, 2026

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), the inventor of the Associative Processing Unit (APU), a paradigm shift in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance compute processing, providing true compute-in-memory technology, today announced that the Company will participate in the LD Micro 16th Annual Invitational, taking place May 17-19, 2026, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. On behalf of the company, Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales and Investor Relations, will deliver a company presentation at 10:30 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, May 19, and host one-on-one meetings with investors that same day.

Mr. Lasserre’s presentation will highlight GSI’s APU, a differentiated edge AI architecture designed to deliver real-time performance at dramatically lower power and provide an update on the Company’s progress across key POCs and early deployments, including drone surveillance systems.

For more information or to register for the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational, please contact: registration@ldmicro.com.

GSI Technology’s presentation will be webcast live at https://ldmicroevents.com/. A replay of the conference presentation will also be available on GSI’s website under the "Events and Presentations" section, located here: https://ir.gsitechnology.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

GSI Technology is at the forefront of the AI revolution with our groundbreaking APU technology, designed for unparalleled efficiency in billion-item database searches and high-performance computing. GSI’s innovations, Gemini-I® and Gemini-II®, offer scalable, low-power, high-capacity computing solutions that redefine edge computing capabilities. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

Source: GSI Technology, Inc.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Hayden IR

Kim Rogers

541-904-5075

Kim@HaydenIR.com

Media Relations

Finn Partners for GSI Technology

Ricca Silverio

415-348-2724

gsi@finnpartners.com

Company

GSI Technology, Inc.

Douglas M. Schirle

Chief Financial Officer

408-331-9802