CorMedix Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on May 14, 2026

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRMD) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, before the market opens on Thursday, May 14, 2026, and will host a corporate update conference call at 8:30am Eastern Time.

Thursday, May 14 th @ 8:30am ET

Domestic: 1-844-676-2922 International: 1-412-634-6840 Webcast: Webcast Link

About CorMedix

CorMedix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases in the United States. CorMedix is focused on selling and marketing products in institutional settings of care in the US and has field based medical and commercial infrastructure deployed in hospitals, clinics and infusion centers. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com.

Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 430-7576