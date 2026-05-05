4media group Founder Ed Cyster Transitions From CEO; Melissa Elsner Named Next Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4media group, a global communications group, today announced that its founder, Ed Cyster, has transitioned from the role of Global CEO as part of a planned succession, allowing him to focus on mergers and acquisitions and the company’s long-term strategic growth.

Melissa Elsner, who most recently served as Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The carefully considered transition comes as the company marks its 10-year milestone in the U.S. and reports its strongest first quarter to date, up 40% year over year, fueled by recent acquisitions and continued organic growth.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for our business,” said Cyster. “As we celebrate a decade in the U.S. and our strongest first quarter to date, it’s clear that we’ve established a stable presence in the industry. Between our own exponential growth and the ascent of generative AI, we’re entering a new phase of scale and opportunity – one that requires a world-class operational leader. Melissa has played a pivotal role in our success and is uniquely equipped to move the company forward.”

Cyster will remain Founder and will drive the company’s long-term direction by focusing on mergers and acquisitions, which are now a central driver of its strategic expansion.

“Following several successful acquisitions, we’ve demonstrated the impact M&A can have on our business,” Cyster added. “Between the stability of our business and our best-in-class toolset, including Feature Impact, Atomik Research and our growing PR function, it’s the perfect time for me to be laser focused on expanding our global footprint and creating long-term value for our clients and stakeholders.”

Elsner joined 4media group as Vice President of Transformation Strategy, where she led initiatives to modernize the business and strengthen operations. She later advanced to Chief Technology Officer, modernizing the company’s technology infrastructure and accelerating digital innovation. As Chief Operating Officer, she most recently led operational integration across the business and helped scale its global operations. Her appointment underscores her deep understanding of the company’s strategy, operations and long-term direction.

Before 4media group, Elsner spent more than a decade at Cision MultiVu, working her way up from Web Developer to Senior Director of Product Development and Marketing.

“What excites me most is that 4media group already has the right pieces in place,” said Elsner. “When you combine our PR and media relations teams, market research expertise, editorial capabilities, owned distribution platforms and proprietary reporting tools, you have the makings of something powerful.”

In the past decade, 4media group has evolved into a globally influential force in earned media, integrating broadcast PR, digital storytelling, research and content amplification to surface tangible business outcomes for brands. The company has established itself as a trusted communications solution for more than 400 organizations across multiple industries.

“There is a lot of vague AI talk in the market right now, and clients are looking for something far more grounded than that,” added Elsner. “They want solutions that are practical, transparent and that actually help them see results. That’s the opportunity I see for us: to deliver a more modern, scalable and measurable approach to earned media for the brands we support.”

About 4media group

4media group is a global integrated communications group specializing in strategic insights, earned-first storytelling and results-driven amplification across broadcast, editorial and digital channels. The company’s portfolio includes Atomik Research and Feature Impact, offering brands a unified path from insight to content to measurable, multi-channel reach. Learn more at 4media-group.com.