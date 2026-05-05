IMUNON to Hold First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call on Tuesday, May 12, 2026

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMUNON, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNN), a clinical-stage company in late-stage development with its DNA-mediated immunotherapy, announces that the Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 to discuss financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 and provide an update on its clinical development program with IMNN-001, a DNA-based interleukin-12 (IL-12) immunotherapy including progress in advancing Phase 3 clinical development of its lead candidate IMNN-001 in newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer.

To participate in the call, please dial 800-715-9871 (U.S. and Canada/Toll Free) or 646-307-1963 (U.S./Toll) and ask for the IMUNON First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Call (Conference ID 8083343). A live webcast of the call will also be available here.

An audio replay of the call will be available for 90 days and can be accessed at 800-770-2030 (U.S. and Canada/Toll Free), 609-800-9909 (U.S./Toll) or 647-362-9199 (Canada/Toll) using replay access code 8083343#.

About IMUNON

IMUNON is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate safe, effective and durable responses across a broad array of human diseases, constituting a differentiating approach from conventional therapies. IMUNON is developing its non-viral DNA technology across its modalities. The first modality, TheraPlas®, is developed for the gene-based delivery of cytokines and other therapeutic proteins in the treatment of solid tumors where an immunological approach is deemed promising. The second modality, PlaCCine®, is developed for the gene delivery of viral antigens that can elicit a strong immunological response.

The Company’s lead clinical program, IMNN-001, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer that has completed multiple clinical trials including one Phase 2 clinical trial (OVATION 2) and is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial (OVATION 3). The first patient was dosed in the Company’s Phase 3 pivotal study in the third quarter of 2025. IMNN-001 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer-fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 and interferon gamma, at the tumor site. Additionally, the Company has completed dosing in a first-in-human study of its COVID-19 booster vaccine (IMNN-101). The Company will continue to leverage these modalities and to advance, either directly or through partnership, the technological frontier of plasmid DNA to better serve patients with difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information, please visit www.imunon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

IMUNON wishes to inform readers that forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the timing of enrollment of the Company’s clinical trials, the potential of any therapies developed by the Company to fulfill unmet medical needs, the market potential for the Company’s products, if approved, the potential efficacy and safety profile of our product candidates, and the Company’s plans and expectations with respect to its development programs more generally, are forward-looking statements. We generally identify forward-looking statements by using words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances), and include statements regarding our planned stock split. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials, including the fact that interim results are not necessarily indicative of final results; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data; the significant expense, time and risk of failure in conducting clinical trials; the need for IMUNON to evaluate its future development plans; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in IMUNON’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. IMUNON assumes no obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

Contacts:

Media Investors CG Life ICR Healthcare Jenna Urban Peter Vozzo 212-253-8881 443-213-0505 jurban@cglife.com peter.vozzo@icrhealthcare.com



