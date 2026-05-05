BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED Reveals PortableBTC at Bitcoin 2026

SINGAPORE, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED (“BGIN” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: BGIN), a digital asset technology company specializing in proprietary cryptocurrency mining technologies and the manufacturing of cryptocurrency mining hardware, revealed its “PortableBTC” commemorative prototype miner at Bitcoin 2026, the world’s largest BTC industry conference, held April 27–29 in Las Vegas. The prototype commemorates the Company’s entry into Bitcoin mining hardware development and its exploration of consumer-oriented mining products in line with BGIN’s “Crypto for All” vision.

BGIN’s Chief Corporate Development Officer, Rezwan Mirza, also participated in a discussion panel at the conference: “Lord of the Rigs: The Future of Mining Hardware.” He shared the stage with executives from across the Bitcoin mining industry and they discussed their views on the outlook for mining machines. During the panel, Mr. Mirza discussed how Bitcoin mining hardware competition is increasingly being shaped by broader full-stack capability, including ASIC design, machine manufacturing, operational efficiency, and power infrastructure.

BGIN’s PortableBTC prototype is powered by its BT1 chip. This commemorative unit marks the beginning of ICERIVER's Bitcoin mining hardware journey — from initial chip verification through system validation — and serves as a tangible milestone in the Company’s ongoing Bitcoin mining hardware development. The portable miner is a non-commercial piece — not for sale and not representative of any future production model in design, performance, or specifications.

“The PortableBTC prototype represents an early, tangible milestone in our Bitcoin mining hardware development journey and reflects our vision of making Bitcoin mining more accessible,” said Mr. Mirza. “As demonstrated by our seven consecutive successful tape-outs, we believe our ASIC execution capabilities provide a strong foundation for exploring consumer-oriented Bitcoin mining products. At the same time, we believe the industry is moving toward broader full-stack capability, where ASIC design, machine manufacturing, operational efficiency, and power infrastructure all play important roles.”

About BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED

BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED (NASDAQ: BGIN) is a digital asset technology company with proprietary cryptocurrency-mining technologies that leverages its experience in designing ASIC chips and mining machines to penetrate new cryptocurrency opportunities and execute on a long-term strategic focus on self-mining. BGIN’s mission is to make crypto mining accessible to all by developing innovative products tailored to various market needs, from beginners to large-scale industrial miners. BGIN designs and manufactures mining machines under its ICERIVER brand, providing customers with operational flexibility through advanced mining infrastructure and hosting services.

For more information, please visit: www.bgin.com or www.iceriver.io, or follow BGIN on X @Bgin_Blockchain and LinkedIn @BGIN, and follow ICERIVER® on X @IceRiverMiner.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” “target,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” and similar expressions or the negative thereof. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s exploration of consumer-oriented Bitcoin mining products, the Company's Bitcoin mining hardware development efforts, the Company's ASIC design and execution capabilities, the potential for broader full-stack capability in the mining hardware industry, the Company's "Crypto for All" vision, and the Company’s strategic plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results set forth in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED

Investor Relations

Jennifer Jiang

ir@bgin.com

Media Relations

Ray Xie

pr@bgin.com