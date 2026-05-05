Alternative Ballistics Corporation Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Financial Communications Program

LAS VEGAS, NV, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) (“ALBC” or the “Company”), an innovator in ballistic and personal defense solutions, today announced the engagement of MZ Group (“MZ”), an international investor relations firm with extensive experience across capital markets engagement, investor outreach, and strategic communications.

MZ Group will work closely with ALBC management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The initiative will highlight ALBC’s patented less-lethal platform, anchored by its flagship product, The Alternative®, an immediately available device engineered to bridge the capability gap between traditional less-lethal tools and lethal force in critical incidents.

Supported by a portfolio of six issued U.S. patents with protection extended across 15 countries and the European Patent Organization’s 39 member states, ALBC is positioned to scale across domestic and international law enforcement, military, and professional security markets. The Company is also preparing to introduce a consumer-focused version of its proprietary technology to the commercial market under The Home Defense™ brand.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors. Adam S. Holdsworth, Managing Director at MZ North America, will provide guidance to ALBC on corporate and financial communications, including roadshow and investment conference coordination in key financial hubs and enhancing brand visibility through financial and social media channels.

Mr. Holdsworth commented: “Demand for less-lethal solutions is accelerating alongside rising public safety challenges, evolving use-of-force doctrine, and increasing focus on outcomes in critical incidents. According to industry research, the U.S. law enforcement less-lethal ammunition market is estimated at approximately $400 million, the global law enforcement market exceeds $1.1 billion, and the U.S. consumer guns and accessories market represents an additional $3.2 billion opportunity, with the broader less-lethal market projected to reach $13.8 billion by 2027. ALBC’s product, a less-lethal impact projectile system that utilizes a firearm as its deployment platform, is well-positioned to garner interest from demographics in each of these verticals.

“Furthermore, over $2.24 billion has been paid by U.S. local governments in the past decade related to officer-involved shootings, underscoring the financial as well as human cost of inadequate force options. ALBC’s patented technology is purpose-built to address these realities with its potential to reduce risk in critical incidents by providing an immediately available, easy-to-deploy bridge between traditional less-lethal tools and lethal force, offering a compelling commercial opportunity in a large and underserved category.”

Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer at MZ North America, added: “ALBC stands out in a competitive less-lethal landscape because The Alternative® is designed to convert an officer’s existing service weapon into a less-lethal option in seconds, without transitioning to a separate device. That immediate availability differentiates the Company from incumbent options such as 40mm impact launchers, beanbag shotguns, conducted energy devices, and wrap restraints, which are not always applicable, effective, or on scene when a critical incident unfolds. Combined with a strong intellectual property portfolio, an experienced public safety leadership team, and a multi-pronged growth strategy spanning domestic and international law enforcement, military, and consumer markets, ALBC has assembled the foundation to scale a differentiated platform within a large and resilient public safety category.”

Steve Luna, Chief Executive Officer of Alternative Ballistics Corporation, commented: “Engaging MZ Group is an important step as we elevate our profile in the capital markets and communicate the long-term opportunity ahead for ALBC. We have spent years building a patented platform technology and an experienced leadership team. The planned launch of our consumer product under The Home Defense™ brand, combined with a deep IP portfolio spanning more than 50 jurisdictions, reinforces the breadth of our opportunity. We look forward to working with Adam, Greg, and the team at MZ Group to broaden awareness of our story and build long-term value for our shareholders.”

For more information on ALBC, please visit the Company’s website at www.alternativeballistics.com. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to ALBC@mzgroup.us.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the U.S. division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations with over 250 employees and 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award-winning programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible results for public and private companies via strategic communications, industry-leading investor outreach, public relations, a market intelligence desk, and a suite of technology solutions, spanning websites, conference call/webcasting, video production, and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, as well as Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Alternative Ballistics Corporation

Alternative Ballistics Corporation is a public safety technology company focused on developing patented, less-lethal solutions designed to preserve life, reduce risk, and protect individuals in high-stress situations. The Company’s flagship product, The Alternative®, is a patented system intended to bridge the capability gap between traditional less-lethal tools and lethal force by providing a controlled force option designed to de-escalate critical incidents. The Company plans to introduce a consumer-focused version of its technology to the U.S. commercial market under The Home Defense™ brand. This offering is intended to provide individuals with an additional, less-lethal self-defense option designed to establish intent, reduce potential liability, and help mitigate the risk of severe or fatal outcomes prior to the use of lethal force.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of ALBC's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review ALBC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

info@alternativeballistics.com

www.alternativeballistics.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam S. Holdsworth

MZ Group – MZ North America

305-341-9451

ALBC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us