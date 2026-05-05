Hyperscaler Data Center Capacity to Surge More Than 6x by 2035 as AI and Cloud Expansion Reshape Global Infrastructure

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Active hyperscaler IT load worldwide will rise from 24.37 Gigawatts in 2025 to 147.13 Gigawatts by 2035, according to global technology intelligence firm ABI Research. The new forecast shows hyperscaler infrastructure entering a new phase of expansion in which power, cooling, and workload density are scaling much faster than physical site counts, reflecting the combined impact of AI build-outs, core cloud growth, storage demand, and enterprise migration workloads. ‌

“The hyperscaler market is no longer defined simply by how many facilities operators build, but by how much compute capacity they can concentrate into large, power-dense campuses,” said Leo Gergs, Principal Analyst at ABI Research. “AI is a major accelerator, but the broader story is that hyperscalers are simultaneously supporting next-generation AI clusters and the continued expansion of mainstream cloud and enterprise workloads.”

ABI Research’s data indicates that the total number of hyperscaler sites will increase only modestly, from 3,182 in 2025 to 3,558 in 2035, while facilities above 10 Megawatts will account for nearly all meaningful growth, rising from 2,921 to 3,255 sites. Over the same period, available capacity is projected to expand from 33.96 Gigawatts to 228.96 Gigawatts, while under-the-roof capacity will grow from 45.08 Gigawatts to 276.63 Gigawatts, underscoring the industry’s move toward deep, multi-phase build-ahead strategies. ‌

At the same time, energy generation and grid constraints are emerging as critical bottlenecks for hyperscaler expansion. As campuses scale into multi-hundred-megawatt deployments, operators are prioritizing access to high-capacity transmission, long-term power agreements, and dedicated energy sources. In many regions, limited grid availability, interconnection delays, and policy constraints are making power access—not land or capital—the primary gating factor for growth.

The competitive landscape is led by AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, alongside players such as Meta, Oracle, major U.S. hyperscale-colocation providers, and Asia-Pacific leaders including Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, and Huawei Cloud. Regionally, North America leads, Asia-Pacific is growing fastest, Europe is consolidating into fewer high-capacity sites, and the Middle East and Africa are advancing national-scale cloud campuses.

“Over the next decade, hyperscaler success will depend on the ability to secure grid-adjacent capacity, deploy advanced cooling architectures, and align infrastructure planning with changing workload composition,” Gergs said. “The market opportunity will favor operators that can translate power access and capacity readiness into scalable AI and cloud platforms without compromising long-term efficiency or regional compliance requirements.”

These findings are from ABI Research’s Hyperscaler Data Centers Market Data Overview: 2Q 2026 report, part of the company’s Cloud research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. The dataset introduces full capacity-state modeling across active, available, and under-the-roof capacity, along with a redesigned workload split between AI and legacy compute to support cross-segment data center analysis. ‌

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

ABI Research是一家全球性的技术情报公司，拥有得天独厚的优势，充当终端市场公司和技术解决方案提供商之间的桥梁，通过提供独家研究和专业性指导，推动成功的技术实施和提供经证明可吸引和留住客户的战略，无缝连接这两大主体。

For more information about ABI Research’s services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

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Jason Scheer

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com