HM Exploration Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HM Exploration Corp. (“HM Exploration” or “HM” or the “Company”) (CSE: HM) (FSE: X5H), is pleased to announce listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

HM Exploration’s common shares have been approved for listing and have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the trading symbol X5H. The ISIN number for the common shares is CA4339131001 and the classification number (WKN) is A40NWF.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world’s largest and most liquid securities markets and provides access to a broad base of European institutional and retail investors. The listing represents an important step in expanding the Company’s international presence and increasing visibility within key global capital markets.

“Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is a meaningful milestone for HM as we continue to broaden our investor base and enhance trading liquidity,” said Nicholas Rodway, Chief Executive Officer of HM Exploration. “Europe has a long history of supporting resource companies, and we believe this listing will facilitate increased engagement with investors who understand and actively participate in the mining sector.”

The Company believes that the Frankfurt listing will complement its primary listing on the CSE and provide additional exposure to international investors, particularly those focused on mineral exploration and development opportunities.

About HM Exploration Corp.

The Company is currently advancing the Devil’s Den Project, an exploration-stage property consisting of two contiguous claims totaling approximately 3,200 hectares on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Exploration work completed in 2022 established four geochemical grids to identify possible buried mineralization, uncovering multiple high-grade occurrences including copper values up to 4.68% at surface (Devil’s Den NI 43-101, Nov 2022). Phase One exploration completed in 2025 included high-resolution UAV magnetic surveying and a lithogeochemical program, which identified new structural targets and zones of elevated copper, zinc, and nickel geochemistry. The project hosts multiple historical adits with high-grade surface occurrences that remain undrilled. HM believes a lack of adequate modern exploration has left significant discovery potential.

The Company also controls the Lewis Pilley’s Project in Newfoundland, a 42.25 km² land package hosting a cluster of volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) systems and the historic Pilley’s Island Mine (~450,000 tonnes of ore produced in the late 1800s). Historic drilling at the 3B-Zone returned significant intersections, including 16.77m of 1.84% Cu and 3.05m of 5.03% Zn with 1.02 g/t Au (Au Pell, 1989). The geological setting is directly analogous to the prolific Buchans camp, with multiple underexplored showings and strong potential for new discoveries.

HM Exploration is committed to applying modern exploration techniques across its projects to unlock value in historically underexplored Canadian mining districts.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors



HM EXPLORATION CORP.



“Nicholas Rodway”

Director & CEO

info@hmexploration.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “would”, “could”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of HM, future growth potential for HM and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of copper, gold and other metals; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; HM’s ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of the Canadian securities laws. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward looking information and include, without limitation, statements regarding the LIFE Offering and future exploration activity on its Lewis Pilley’s Project. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things, the geological, metallurgical, engineering, financial and economic advice that the Company has received is reliable and are based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of well results and the geology, continuity and grade of copper, gold and other metal deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; the need for cooperation of government agencies in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs or in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; increased costs and restrictions on operations due to compliance with environmental and other requirements; increased costs affecting the metals industry and increased competition in the metals industry for properties, qualified personnel, and management. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.