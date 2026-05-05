Galantas Gold to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference May 6th 2026

TORONTO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold (TSX-V:GAL, AIM: GAL), based in Toronto, Canada, focused on Copper in Chile, today announced that Mario Stifano, CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 6th, 2026.

DATE: May 6th, 2026

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights



Multi-million ounce scale: Updated MRE confirms ~1.47 Moz Au (Indicated) and ~4.54 Moz Au (Inferred), establishing Andacollo as a large, long-life gold asset

Updated MRE confirms ~1.47 Moz Au (Indicated) and ~4.54 Moz Au (Inferred), establishing Andacollo as a large, long-life gold asset Brownfield advantage: Past-producing mine with ~1.12 Moz historical production and existing infrastructure supports a lower-risk restart pathway

Past-producing mine with ~1.12 Moz historical production and existing infrastructure supports a lower-risk restart pathway Flexible development potential: Pit optimization highlights scalable open-pit scenarios with strong optionality across gold price environments

Pit optimization highlights scalable open-pit scenarios with strong optionality across gold price environments District-scale upside: Resource remains open with clear expansion potential, including additional gold zones and broader copper-porphyry system upside



About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a gold-focused mining company building a multi-mine production platform through the acquisition and advancement of high-quality assets with near-term production potential and significant expansion upside. The Company targets past-producing and underappreciated mines to accelerate cash flow using existing infrastructure and streamlined permitting pathways.

Focused on Chile, Galantas is advancing the Indiana Project toward production while unlocking value at the Andacollo Project, a large-scale gold system with multi-million ounce potential. Alongside production, the Company maintains a strong exploration focus, targeting district-scale opportunities capable of delivering long-term growth and shareholder value.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Mario Stifano, Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@galantas.com

Website: www.galantas.com

Telephone: +1 416-848-7744

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com