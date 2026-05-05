SourceDay Reports Growing Adoption of Autonomous Procurement Automation: 597,000 AI-Governed Decisions Across 120,000 Supplier Entities

AUSTIN, Texas, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SourceDay, the autonomous procurement platform managing direct spend for manufacturers and distributors, today released data from live customer deployments showing that AI-governed automation is moving from pilot to production. Across 120,000 supplier entities and $20B in annual direct spend, SourceDay's Decision Automation Engine identified 597,000 supplier-initiated PO changes eligible for autonomous resolution — and executed 52,000 without manual intervention.

Manufacturers and distributors operate in a constant state of change. Dates and quantities shift, pricing adjusts, and supplier commitments evolve after an initial order is placed. Most teams manage this through emails, spreadsheets, and follow-ups, creating gaps between what the ERP reflects and what suppliers can actually deliver. Even small errors in direct materials can stop a line, delay orders, or create costly rework. Teams need AI they can rely on every time, since 'mostly right’ introduces significant business risk.

SourceDay addresses this by introducing a governed execution layer between ERP systems, AI agents, and suppliers. Rather than automating workflows in isolation, the Decision Automation Engine evaluates each proposed change in context—determining when it can be safely executed, when supplier validation is required, and when escalation is necessary.

“Autonomous procurement only works when teams control exactly where AI acts and where it stops,” said Mikey Wey, VP of Product and Design at SourceDay. “597,000 recommendations leading to 52,000 governed decisions across $20B in spend shows that model works."

The majority of AI-recommended actions fall into repeatable, low-risk categories. Over the past year, the most common recommendations included:

Accepting date changes due in the near term

Accepting minor move-outs (less than seven days)

Accepting minor move-ins (less than fourteen days)

Accepting price decreases

Accepting small price increases within defined tolerances



From these recommendations, SourceDay customers automated updates on more than 52,000 supplier change requests. These automations apply to in-flight PO changes proposed by suppliers, where the downstream impact is understood and the conditions for safe execution are clearly defined.

A core principle of SourceDay's model is that AI does not operate independently. Procurement teams define the tolerances that determine when automation is appropriate. When confidence is high and impact is low, the Decision Automation Engine acts immediately. When risk or uncertainty increases, workflows pause and escalate.

This approach is producing measurable operational results. Customers using Decision Automation are resolving supplier-driven changes approximately 30 hours faster on automated POs, while buyers are able to manage 17% more spend without additional headcount.

These improvements extend beyond speed. Faster resolution reduces exposure to late orders and production disruptions, while SourceDay's risk mitigation agents provide tighter control over delivery and pricing changes — eliminating avoidable inventory and margin risk. The result is more predictable execution, with greater confidence in what is written back into ERP systems.

The data reflects a broader shift in how AI is being applied in direct materials procurement. Earlier approaches focused on surfacing risks or automating isolated tasks. Many fall short without a secure, human-in-the-loop operating layer. SourceDay’s Decision Automation Engine combines recommendation, validation, and execution control into a single system that keeps supplier commitments, ERP data, and planning decisions aligned as conditions change.

“The data shows procurement teams aren't waiting for AI to mature — they're deploying it now, with guardrails they control,” added Mikey Wey, VP of Product and Design. “Resolving supplier changes 30 hours faster and managing 17% more spend without added headcount aren't projections. They're what autonomous procurement looks like in production.”

Autonomous procurement is moving from concept to production. Across $20B in direct spend and 120,000 supplier entities, SourceDay's governed execution model is resolving supplier changes faster, reducing margin risk, and keeping ERP data aligned with what suppliers can actually deliver — without adding headcount.

Manufacturers and distributors ready to move beyond manual PO management can learn more at SourceDay’s AI solutions .

Sarah DeRocher Moore

CMO

sarah.moore@sourceday.com

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