New Cangrade Research Uncovers the Top Motivators Driving Gen Z and Millennial Workers

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cangrade , the AI candidate screening platform, today announced the release of its 2026 research report, What Motivates Gen Z and Millennials at Work , based on an analysis of 71,728 personality assessments conducted in 2025. The findings reveal that for the second consecutive year, the same four motivations remain dominant, in the same order, with virtually no statistical movement.

The 2026 report compares 71,728 Gen Z and Millennial candidates to approximately 10,000 assessed in 2024. Despite the significantly expanded dataset, primary motivation rankings remained statistically unchanged. Using the same 14-minute assessment as our recent generational strengths and weaknesses study, measuring 50 personality factors tied to workplace performance, Cangrade identified top professional motivations with a 98% candidate agreement rate.

The Core Drivers Shaping Today’s Workforce

Nearly 70% of candidates assessed identify one of four drivers as their primary motivation, and there is a 94.1% probability that at least one of these appears in a candidate’s top three:

Comfort (~18%)

Younger workers prioritize stability, psychological safety, and sustainable work conditions. Comfort is not about avoidance, but a baseline requirement for consistent performance and engagement. Personal Connection (~17%)

Collaboration, belonging, and trust remain central. Even in remote and hybrid environments, authentic human connection continues to drive engagement. Excellence (~17%)

A strong internal commitment to quality and craftsmanship challenges the narrative that younger generations lack work ethic. These employees are motivated by high standards and meaningful output. Autonomy (~17%)

Gen Z and Millennials consistently seek ownership and independence in how work gets done. Clear outcomes paired with flexibility drive performance.



What Doesn’t Drive Engagement

Compensation (~7%), appreciation (~6%), purpose (~4%), and novelty (~4%) rank significantly lower as primary drivers. While these factors remain important, the data suggests they function primarily as hygiene factors, preventing dissatisfaction rather than driving sustained engagement.

Only about one in 14 younger workers lists compensation as their top motivator, reinforcing decades of research that fair pay is foundational but not a reliable engagement lever once baseline expectations are met.

Strategic Implications for HR Leaders

Cangrade’s report outlines practical guidance for aligning talent strategy with predictable motivational drivers:

Stop guessing and start measuring: Implement validated assessments to identify motivational fit before hiring.



Implement validated assessments to identify motivational fit before hiring. Design for sustainability: Treat comfort and autonomy as prerequisites for performance, not perks.



Treat comfort and autonomy as prerequisites for performance, not perks. Build connection intentionally: Especially in distributed teams, structure workflows to support real collaboration.



Especially in distributed teams, structure workflows to support real collaboration. Reward quality, not just speed: Excellence-driven employees respond to clear standards and meaningful feedback.



Excellence-driven employees respond to clear standards and meaningful feedback. Put secondary motivators on autopilot: Ensure compensation, recognition, and purpose are adequate, but avoid over-investing in them as substitutes for thoughtful job design.





“When motivation patterns are predictable, guessing becomes unnecessary. Organizations can now design roles, management practices, and hiring strategies around stable realities instead of assumptions,” said Gershon Goren, Founder and CEO, Cangrade. “In a workforce now dominated by Gen Z and Millennials, it’s on HR leaders to find out what makes them tick and use that to hire and retain top talent. We’ve already done the first part for them.”

HR leaders ready to better understand what drives their workforce can view the full report here . For more information about Cangrade’s AI-powered, bias-free hiring and talent management solutions, visit www.cangrade.com

About Cangrade

For HR leaders, Cangrade is the AI candidate screening platform. By building custom candidate screening flows instantly, Cangrade fuels talent decisions that improve business and employee outcomes throughout the entire talent lifecycle. Delivering 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional methods, the company’s screening solutions have helped organizations like Wayfair, FDNY, Lamar Advertising, and Applied Industrial Technologies make the right hiring decisions for over 10 million candidates and counting. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com .