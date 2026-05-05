Marketbridge Appoints Geoffrey Sidari as Chief Innovation Officer and Head of AI

BETHESDA, Md., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketbridge, the Growth Company for Business, today announced the appointment of Geoffrey Sidari as Chief Innovation Officer and Head of AI. Sidari will lead the company’s innovation strategy, accelerate the development of AI-enabled products and solutions, and help embed intelligence, automation, and emerging technologies across Marketbridge’s integrated growth platform.

Sidari brings more than 25 years of experience at the intersection of marketing, communications, analytics, and technology. He has built and led high-performing global teams, advised leading enterprise brands, and earned industry recognition for advancing AI-led measurement, data strategy, and commercial innovation, including honors from PRWeek’s Dashboard 25.

“Marketbridge understands that AI is not simply changing workflows — it is reshaping how companies create growth,” said Sidari. “What attracted me to Marketbridge is the opportunity to combine strategy, technology, data, and execution in a way that creates real, scalable solutions for clients. The market is demanding more connected, intelligent systems, and Marketbridge is uniquely positioned to lead.”

Bob Ray, CEO of Marketbridge, said Sidari’s appointment reflects the company’s commitment to building the next-generation growth platform for B2B enterprises.

“Geoffrey brings a rare range of strategic vision, technical depth, and commercial instinct,” said Ray. “He has spent his career helping organizations turn complexity into advantage. As clients navigate disruption across buying behavior, AI adoption, and measurement, Geoffrey will help accelerate how we innovate, how we scale new solutions, and how we create greater impact for clients worldwide.”

Before joining Marketbridge, Sidari served as EVP of Analytics at Ruth Communications, where he advised global brands on data-driven communications and intelligence strategy. He previously held senior leadership roles at Prosek Partners and WE Communications, and founded Airadis, a global analytics and technology consultancy delivering transformation programs across GTM strategy, partner ecosystems, martech, and enterprise intelligence systems.

Marketbridge continues to invest in a differentiated global platform that brings together consulting, analytics, AI, and agency capabilities into one connected system designed to help B2B organizations grow faster and smarter in increasingly complex markets.

To learn more, visit Marketbridge

About Marketbridge

Marketbridge partners with leading B2B brands to create unified Go-to-Market® systems that connect strategy, AI, creativity, activation, and measurement. With a team of 350+ across North America and Europe, Marketbridge supports clients worldwide, ranging from Fortune 1000 enterprises to venture-backed, high-growth companies across technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and consumer sectors. For more information, please visit www.marketbridge.com and follow www.linkedin.com/company/marketbridge/

Contact

Gail Scibelli

gscibelli@marketbridge.com

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