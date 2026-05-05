Karl Jacob's "Fix Your Insulin" Hits #1 Amazon Best Seller in Diabetes Category, Launches Limited-Time $0.99 Reader Promotion

Sheridan, Wyoming, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent author Karl Jacob's debut book, Fix Your Insulin: 7 Simple Hacks to Lose Weight Without Hunger or Calorie Counting, has reached the #1 Best Seller position in Amazon's Diabetes category within days of its April 28 release. To mark the milestone, the author has launched a limited-time Kindle Countdown Deal, making the book available at $0.99 for one week only.

Fix Your Insulin by Karl Jacob reaches #1 Best Seller in Amazon's Diabetes category, May 2026.

Published by Wellingtonia Publishing LLC, the book draws on Jacob's personal transformation. After reaching 280 pounds and developing dangerously elevated insulin levels, Jacob spent four years studying peer-reviewed metabolic research and testing practical approaches before losing more than 80 pounds and maintaining the loss for over a decade.

"Conventional weight loss advice has failed millions of people because it targets the wrong variable," Jacob said. "The standard 'eat less, move more' formula treats calories as the cause of fat storage. The actual driver, supported by decades of research, is insulin. Once readers understand that, the strategies become much simpler and far more sustainable."

Fix Your Insulin presents a seven-hack framework that focuses on lowering insulin levels rather than restricting calories. Topics include strategic food ordering to reduce glucose spikes, intermittent fasting protocols, low-glycemic substitutions, and lifestyle adjustments designed to improve insulin sensitivity. The book references 64 peer-reviewed studies and is written for general readers without scientific or medical backgrounds.

The book reached its #1 ranking in Amazon's Diabetes category alongside titles from established medical authors and major publishing houses. Reader response in the first launch week generated more than 1,700 Kindle pages read on day one alone, indicating high reader engagement with the practical framework.

The Kindle Countdown Deal runs from May 5 through May 12, 2026, offering Fix Your Insulin at $0.99 — 67% below its standard price — exclusively on Amazon. The promotion is intended to give a wider readership access to the book during its launch window.

Fix Your Insulin is available in Kindle and paperback formats on Amazon. The Kindle edition is also included in Kindle Unlimited.

For more information about the book or to request an interview with the author, visit https://askkarljacob.com or https://fixyourinsulin.com.

Fix Your Insulin is available in Kindle and paperback formats on Amazon.com.

About Wellingtonia Publishing LLC

Wellingtonia Publishing LLC is an independent publishing house specializing in evidence-based health and wellness titles. The company publishes Fix Your Insulin by Karl Jacob, a practical guide to managing insulin resistance and achieving sustainable weight loss. Wellingtonia Publishing is headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Press Inquiries

Karl Jacob

karl [at] fixyourinsulin.com

(929)474-6030

https://fixyourinsulin.com

1309 Coffeen Avenue STE 1200

Sheridan, WY 82801