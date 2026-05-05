Applied Rating Index Q1 2026 Results Released

Toronto, ON, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the first quarter of 2026 results of the Applied Rating Index™, the Canadian insurance industry's premium rate index. In Q1 2026, average premiums for both Personal Auto lines and Personal Property lines increased year over year. Quarter over quarter, premium rate change decreased for Personal Auto in all provinces except Alberta, while premium rate change for Personal Property increased compared to Q4 2025 in all provinces except British Columbia and Quebec.

For Personal Auto, all provinces experienced an increase year over year, with Alberta seeing the highest at 21.3% and Quebec the lowest at 4.0%. For Personal Property lines, all provinces experienced an increase year over year, with Alberta seeing the highest at 16.2% and British Columbia and Quebec the lowest, at 1.6% and 4.0%, respectively.

Key findings for Q1 2026 include:

Personal Auto: Personal Auto premium rate change increased 11.1% versus Q1 2025. Personal Auto premium rate change decreased -0.8% versus Q4 2025.

Personal Property: Personal Property premium rate change increased 8.6% versus Q1 2025. Personal Property premium rate change increased 2.4% versus Q4 2025.

Provinces: Across Personal Auto, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, and the Atlantic Provinces saw year-over-year increases of 21.3%, 11.8%, 4.0%, and 9.6%, respectively. Quarter over quarter relative to Q4 2025, all provinces except Alberta saw decreases, with Ontario, Quebec, and the Atlantic Provinces at -0.2%, -6.5%, and -1.8%, respectively; Alberta experienced an increase of 7.4%.

For Personal Property, Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, the Atlantic Provinces, and Saskatchewan & Manitoba saw year-over-year increases of 16.2%, 1.6%, 6.2%, 4.0%, 10.8%, and 11.2%, respectively. Quarter over quarter, Alberta, Ontario, the Atlantic Provinces, and Saskatchewan & Manitoba saw increases of 5.4%, 2.8%, 2.7%, and 2.9%, respectively, while British Columbia and Quebec experienced decreases of -0.6% and -3.2%.

"With severe weather and rising claims costs continuing to shape the personal lines market, the Q1 2026 results highlight a growing divergence — Alberta continues to lead rate increases across both Auto and Property, while moderation is beginning to emerge across both lines in provinces like Quebec,” said Steve Whitelaw, SVP and general manager, Applied Systems Canada. “The Applied Rating Index will continue to track these shifting provincial dynamics as market conditions evolve through 2026."

The Applied Rating Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for Personal Auto and Personal Property (Homeowners) insurance premium rate changes. Analyzing quotes completed, the Applied Rating Index measures the increase or decrease in average premium rate trends across Canada. The Applied Rating Index is the most complete depiction of the premium rate trends being experienced by consumers, brokerages, and their insurers across the Canadian market.

Access the complete quarterly report here .

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Applied Rating Index is a trademark of Applied Systems, Inc. All data is fully anonymized when aggregating and analyzing the Applied Rating Index.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.