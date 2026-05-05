HeartSciences Signs First SaaS Revenues Agreement following full launch of MyoVista Insights™

Southlake, TX, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), a healthcare information technology (“HIT”) company focused on advancing electrocardiography (“ECG” or “EKG”) through the integration of artificial intelligence (“AI”), today announced that it has signed a commercial agreement with St. Vincent Health, a Critical Access Hospital serving Lake County, Colorado, to deploy the MyoVista Insights™ platform.

The agreement marks an important commercial milestone for HeartSciences, representing the Company’s first mainstream revenue-generating deployment of MyoVista Insights, building on previously announced reference and early adopter installations. MyoVista Insights is offered under a SaaS-based recurring revenue model, and HeartSciences is in active discussions with additional healthcare organizations and expects further commercial agreements over the coming quarters.

MyoVista Insights is a cloud-native, SaaS-based ECG management platform purpose-built to improve workflow efficiency, provide enterprise-grade EHR interoperability, and enable the deployment of cleared AI-ECG algorithms directly into routine clinical workflows. It is device-agnostic and designed to scale across healthcare facilities of all sizes.

Andrew Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of HeartSciences, said, “This agreement represents an important commercial milestone for HeartSciences as we transition from early adopter installations to revenue-generating deployments of MyoVista Insights. Following our full launch at ACC, we are seeing strong market interest in a scalable, device-agnostic ECG management platform designed to bring AI-enabled cardiac insights into everyday clinical workflows. We believe this agreement is the first of multiple commercial opportunities across healthcare organizations of varying sizes.”

Justin “Bubba” Bartlett, Chief Executive Officer of St. Vincent Health, added, “At St. Vincent Health, we are focused on bringing modern, high-quality care to our community. MyoVista Insights gives our clinicians a cost-effective, SaaS ECG platform that is easy to deploy, integrates the latest AI directly into existing workflows, and supports our mission to elevate cardiac care for the patients we serve.”

For more information about MyoVista Insights™, please visit www.heartsciences.com or follow the Company on X (@HeartSciences). Healthcare providers interested in opportunities may contact info@heartsciences.com.

About HeartSciences

HeartSciences is a healthcare information technology (“HIT”) company advancing the use of ECG/EKGs through the integration of artificial intelligence (“AI”). The Company’s MyoVista Insights platform is a device-agnostic, next-generation ECG management system designed to improve clinical efficiency and decision-making. Its MyoVista wavECG device is designed to deliver conventional ECG functionality while supporting on-device AI-enabled solutions.

For more information, please visit: https://www.heartsciences.com. X: @HeartSciences



About St. Vincent Health

St. Vincent Health, located in Leadville, Colorado, is an independent community hospital that has served Lake County since 1879. Operated by the St. Vincent General Hospital District, the hospital provides 24/7 emergency, primary care, surgical, and rehabilitation services to its community. For more information, please visit www.stvincent.health.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company’s future financial and operating performance. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are “forward-looking statements” including, among other things, statements about HeartSciences’ beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements involve significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in HeartSciences’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 24, 2025, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on September 11, 2025, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on December 15, 2025, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2026 filed with the SEC on March 16, 2026, and in HeartSciences’ other filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Integrous Communications

Mark Komonoski, Partner

Phone: 877 255 8483

Email: mkomonoski@integcom.us



Media Contact:

HeartSciences

Gene Gephart

Phone: +1 682 244 2578 Ext. 2024

Email: info@heartsciences.com

