Varonis Attains High (Alta) Certification Under Spain’s National Security Framework Standards

MIAMI, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), the data and AI security leader, today announced its Data Security Platform has achieved certification at the High (Alta) level under Spain’s Esquema Nacional de Seguridad (ENS), the country’s National Security Framework governing information security requirements for public-sector organizations and their technology providers.

The ENS certification at the High level affirms that the Varonis Data Security Platform meets the security controls established by Royal Decree 311/2022, which is designed to build trust and ensure optimal security in protecting data and critical infrastructure.

“As organizations adopt AI at scale, securing sensitive data becomes essential,” said Dror Shemesh, CISO at Varonis. “Achieving High ENS certification underscores our commitment to helping organizations prevent breaches, comply with regulations, and adopt AI safely by securing the data that fuels AI.”

This certification expands the growing list of audited certifications that verify the security, privacy, and controls of the Varonis Data Security Platform. For more information about Varonis security and compliance certifications, visit the Varonis Trust Center.

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About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) secures AI and the data that powers it. The Varonis platform gives organizations automated visibility and control over their critical data wherever it lives and ensures safe and trustworthy AI from code to runtime. Backed by 24x7x365 managed detection and response, Varonis gives thousands of organizations worldwide the confidence to adopt AI, reduce data exposure, and stop AI-powered threats.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com