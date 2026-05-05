CSX Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Industrials, Transportation & Airlines Key Leaders Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Boone, will address the Bank of America 33rd Annual Industrials, Transportation & Airlines Key Leaders Conference in New York on Wednesday, May 13, at 8:45 a.m. ET.

This address will be broadcast live via webcast at investors.csx.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company’s website at investors.csx.com.



About CSX



CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links approximately 250 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at csx.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Austin Staton, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397