MAPS & State of Colorado Partner to Deliver Free Harm Reduction Training for First Responders

Colorado to become first state to license MAPS’ first-of-its-kind training for first responders.

MAPS is partnering with the Colorado Department of Revenue to deliver videos to first responders across the entire state at no cost.

This initiative supports the implementation of Colorado’s Natural Medicine Code and advances public health by aligning best practices for crisis response with evolving policy and research.





DENVER, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies ( MAPS ) announced a partnership with the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Natural Medicine Division to provide MAPS’ Psychedelic Crisis Assessment and Intervention training to first responders across the state of Colorado. The program includes videos and assessments that teach evidence-based education, de-escalation practices, and tried-and-true tools to support law enforcement, mental health service providers, and emergency medical service personnel, including firefighters, in safely responding to individuals experiencing altered states of consciousness.

The initiative is in alignment with Colorado’s Natural Medicine Code (C.R.S. § 44-50-202(1)(h)), which directs the State Licensing Authority to “develop and promote training materials for first responders and multi-responders, including law enforcement, emergency medical providers, social services providers, and firefighters.” Through this partnership, Colorado is set to become the first state to license MAPS’ training for distribution across relevant agencies. MAPS is offering these training materials at no cost to the state or to local municipalities in Colorado.

“First responders play a critical frontline role in public safety, and their training directly shapes outcomes for individuals experiencing mental health crises. As policies evolve and access to psychedelics expands due to legal status, media hype, or changes in cultural norms, it is essential that any response from trained professionals – in the rare but real cases when they are needed – is informed by evidence, grounded in compassion, and focused on safe de-escalation. We are proud to partner with the State of Colorado for this groundbreaking partnership, which reflects a shared commitment to psychedelic safety, education, and responsible implementation.”

— Ismail Ali, J.D. ; Co-Executive Director, MAPS

The training includes instruction on common effects of natural medicines, approaches to interacting with individuals in altered states, and best practices for assessing, de-escalating, and managing psychedelic crises. It also addresses legal considerations and the evolving role of first responders in a changing policy environment.

“As Colorado continues to build a safe, thoughtful framework for natural medicine access, this partnership with MAPS allows us to provide critical resources to first responders on the frontlines. Our goal is to empower emergency professionals with knowledge grounded in evidence and compassion, so they can respond effectively and humanely when encountering individuals in altered states. This training and collaboration is a vital step in our ongoing commitment to uphold public safety for individuals accessing natural medicine in the regulated space and in the personal use space.”

—Allison Robinette; Policy and Regulatory Affairs Director, Natural Medicine Division, Colorado Department of Revenue

MAPS’ harm reduction trainings, which have been shaped by decades of experience through the Zendo Project and other public education initiatives, focus on de-escalation, non-coercive care, and practical strategies to support individuals who experience psychological crisis in altered states of consciousness. By equipping first responders with practical tools grounded in experience, research, and harm reduction principles, the program aims to support safer interactions between responders and the public by reducing unnecessary hospitalizations, arrests, and trauma in community and emergency settings. MAPS will continue to update the training as new scientific insights and best practices emerge.

“This partnership is a model for how nonprofit organizations and governments can work together to prioritize health, equity, and public safety. We hope other states will look to my home state of Colorado as a leader in preparing first responders to engage with natural medicine experiences through education rooted in science, empathy, and care.”

— Betty Aldworth ; Co-Executive Director, MAPS

For more information about MAPS' resources, visit maps.org/take-action .

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful use of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS previously sponsored the most advanced psychedelic-assisted therapy research in the world and continues to support psychedelic and marijuana research with a focus on the people and places most impacted by trauma. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics , a drug-development public benefit company, and The Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance psychedelic research, change drug policy, and shape culture.