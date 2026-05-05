NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in Upcoming May Conferences

NEW CANAAN, Conn., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“NewLake or “the Company”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Coniglio, will participate in the following May 2026 investor conferences.
31st Annual Sohn New York Investment Conference
Date: May 12, 2026
Location: Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall, New York, NY
LD Micro Invitational XVI
Dates: May 17-19, 2026
Location: Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel, Los Angeles, CA
Presentation Day and Time: Tuesday, May 19th at 10:30 a.m. PT
Presentation Location: Track 2
Webcast: https://ir.newlake.com/news-events/ir-calendar
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@KCSA.com.
About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 34 properties, including 15 cultivation facilities and 19 dispensaries, primarily leased to single tenants under triple-net lease agreements. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.
Contact Information:
Lisa Meyer
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
lmeyer@newlake.com
Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
NewLake@KCSA.com
PH: (212) 896-1254
Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
KCSA Strategic Communications
EMellody@KCSA.com
PH: (570) 209-2947