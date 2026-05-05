NextRoll Names Jay Webster Chief Technology Officer as AdRoll Builds for the Next Era of Marketing Discovery

SAN FRANCISCO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextRoll , the marketing technology company behind AdRoll’s AI-powered multi-channel advertising platform, today announced the appointment of Jay Webster as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Webster will oversee engineering across software, data science and operations as AdRoll continues to evolve its platform for a more connected, AI-driven marketing environment.

Webster will play a central role in advancing the company’s technology strategy as marketers navigate a fundamental shift in how consumers discover, evaluate and act. As discovery and decision-making move beyond traditional websites into AI environments and privacy changes continue to reduce visibility across the open internet, marketers are under pressure to connect data, audiences and touchpoints across an increasingly fragmented ecosystem.

For AdRoll, this shift is driving continued investment in emerging and high-growth channels such as connected TV and digital out-of-home, expanded AI capabilities including MCP-based workflows, and additional platform evolution planned for later this year.

“Marketing is moving from channel-by-channel optimization to ecosystem-wide orchestration, and that requires a different kind of technology foundation,” said Vibhor Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer at NextRoll. “Jay brings the engineering depth, martech experience and customer-first mindset needed to help us scale AdRoll’s next phase. His leadership will be critical as we continue building an AI-forward platform that helps marketers understand, connect and act across a more complex digital landscape.”

Webster joins NextRoll from NaviStone, where he served as Chief Technology Officer. He brings deep experience across martech, e-commerce and energy, with a career spanning scientific research, software engineering and technology leadership. He has held executive roles at companies including Cision, Valassis and Choose Energy, and began his career in scientific research at SRI International.

Across his career, Webster has built expertise in search engine marketing, behavioral targeting, programmatic media, data-driven customer engagement and audience targeting. He is known for aligning technical innovation with measurable business value and for working closely with product, operations, strategy, marketing and customer-facing teams to turn complex technology into practical market outcomes.

“AdRoll has a unique opportunity to help marketers simplify complexity at a time when the advertising ecosystem is being reshaped by AI, signal loss and new consumer behaviors,” said Webster. “The foundation is already strong, and I’m looking forward to working with the team to scale the platform’s AI-first capabilities, strengthen cross-channel performance and continue building technology that creates measurable value for customers.”

As NextRoll enters its next stage of growth, Webster’s appointment reinforces AdRoll’s commitment to helping marketers operate with greater clarity, flexibility and performance across channels, data and workflows.

About NextRoll

NextRoll is a leading marketing technology company that empowers businesses to drive sustainable growth while building trusted connections with their audiences. Built on nearly two decades of AI and data expertise, NextRoll delivers its solutions through AdRoll, its flagship brand and connected advertising platform. The AdRoll platform brings together two powerful offerings: the AdRoll product, which helps brands generate awareness, deepen engagement and drive measurable revenue through AI-powered multi-channel campaigns; and AdRoll ABM, a full-funnel account-based marketing product that unifies buyer insights, predictive AI and multi-touch advertising to accelerate pipeline and revenue for B2B teams. Together, these solutions give marketers the clarity, efficiency and performance they need to grow with confidence. NextRoll is a privately held company headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit nextroll.com .