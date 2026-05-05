Marty Preston, former Benchmark President of Retail, Moves Business to Rate After Comprehensive Market Review

CHICAGO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company and top retail lender, today announced that Marty Preston has joined Rate on its Profit and Loss Platform. Preston makes the move from Benchmark, where he most recently served as both president of retail and division president, having grown his production team from $200M to over $900M in annual volume in three short years. His decision follows an exhaustive evaluation of more than 20 lenders, with Rate chosen for its transparent and entrepreneurial profit and loss model, plus its ability to close loans. Preston said Rate was by far the best partner to help him and his team take their business to the next level.

Preston’s move reflects a broader shift among top-performing loan originators and leaders toward profit and loss operating models that offer both independence and access to scaled infrastructure, technology, and capital. As a former president of retail lending and top operator, Preston has built and led a high-performing, multi-branch profit and loss business that supports loan officers across diverse U.S. markets and help them achieve sustained profitability.

According to Preston, his evaluation was rigorous and methodical, assessing competitive pricing, underwriting consistency, technology infrastructure, relationship quality, scalable marketing support for originators in their markets and, most importantly, the ability to close loans. Rate ranked first in all criteria. Most critically, Rate demonstrated an unmatched ability to close the largest amount of loans while offering the industry’s most compelling profit and loss model. Preston also found that Rate’s platform drives measurable improvements across the full origination cycle, from lead generation through closing, while effectively supporting complex, multi-market lending scenarios. What ultimately distinguished Rate was its commitment to helping entrepreneur-minded leaders build something meaningful and lasting.

“Profit and loss operators are looking for a partner that allows them to grow without giving up control and ownership,” Marty Preston said. “At Rate, I found a platform that supports that model in a real way. You no longer have to choose between independence and scale. In fact, no other company came close to matching Rate’s technology, scale, and closing power.”

Rate has earned a reputation for transforming loan originators into CEOs of their own business. Its profit and loss model is designed specifically for entrepreneurial leaders who want to build without limits, combining the autonomy of running an independent operation with the infrastructure and capital of one of the country’s top retail lenders.

“Some companies simply don’t support strong, entrepreneurial leaders like they should. We, on the other hand, are entrepreneurs and therefore invest in other entrepreneurs to build their best, biggest, and most profitable business possible,” said Victor Ciardelli, CEO of Rate. “Our platform is built to support operators who think and act like CEOs, and Marty is exactly that. His track record and approach to building a profit and loss business are precisely what our model is designed to fuel and support. We are proud to welcome Marty to Rate.”

As more top operators adopt the profit and loss operating model, platform selection becomes the most consequential strategic growth decision these leaders can make. Moves like Preston’s signal how the mortgage industry is evolving, with experienced, elite operators aligning themselves with companies that combine autonomy with the scale and infrastructure required to compete in a complex and competitive market.

“Marty embodies the entrepreneurial grit and leadership that has built Rate Companies to be one of the top retail lenders in the country,” said Shant Banosian, President of Rate. “His prowess and mindset are the future of mortgage and is why we have invested in building an industry-leading platform and value proposition that gives profit and loss operators the competitive edge to win. We are excited to support Marty in building and scaling his business.”

About Rate

Rate believes true wellness is when your financial, physical, and mental health are in harmony. Our mission is to inspire people to live longer, happier and more fulfilling lives. We’ve already helped more than 2 million Americans get into their homes. Now we’re helping them thrive inside them — and everywhere else in their lives. To further our mission, Rate is building the world’s largest wellness community to give people the tools, resources and support to build a

life they truly love. Learn more at rate.com and download the Rate App today.

Recognition: Chicago Agent Magazine Lender of the Year (seven consecutive years), Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Homebuyers by NerdWallet, Multiple recognitions as a Best Mortgage Lender by NerdWallet, Named to Fortune’s Best Mortgage Lenders (2025), Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Forbes, Named among the Best Mortgage Lenders of 2025 by Motley Fool, and recognized as the Most Recommended Mortgage Lender in America by Motley Fool / MarketWatch. Visit rate.com for more information.

Disclaimer: Guaranteed Rate, Inc.; NMLS #2611; 3940 N Ravenswood, Chicago, IL 60613; 866-934-7283. For licensing information, visit nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Equal Housing Lender. Conditions may apply. Applicant subject to credit and underwriting approval. Not all applicants will be approved for financing. Receipt of application does not represent an approval for financing or interest rate guarantee. Refinancing your mortgage may increase costs over the term of your loan. Restrictions may apply.

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