UK Government to Convene Largest-Ever Trade Mission to the U.S. at Greater Together LA

LOS ANGELES, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the U.S. state visit by King Charles III, the UK Government will bring its largest-ever trade mission to the U.S. with Greater Together LA (May 19–21). Recognizing Los Angeles as a global hub for creativity, technology, and investment, this is a landmark convening that will drive jobs at home and across the U.S. through commercial opportunities abroad.

Led by U.K. Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle and co-hosted by CEO of Universal Music Group Sir Lucian Grainge and former Chief Design Officer at Apple Inc. and Founder of LoveFrom Sir Jony Ive, the event will convene policymakers, business leaders, investors and creative minds from both countries to drive real commercial outcomes across sectors.

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said:

"This relationship is one of the most important economic partnerships in the world.”

“Greater Together LA is all about turning the strength of this relationship into real commercial outcomes and I can’t wait to get out there with British businesses and show American partners exactly what the UK has to offer."

Program Highlights



From May 20–21, Greater Together LA will feature high-profile speakers including Cindy Rose OBE (CEO, WPP), Robert Thomson (CEO, News Corp), Mira Murati (CEO, Thinking Machines Lab), two-time Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora, Sir Paul Smith, Simon Cowell, senior leaders from Amazon, Google, Premier League, American Airlines, YouTube, PwC, and more.

In addition to investment, trade, and economic growth, programming will span key industries and cultural sectors driving business and innovation, including:

Creative, entertainment, fashion and design

Technology, AI and future of work

Health, biotech and life sciences

Sustainability, climate and energy transition

Consumer, retail and future lifestyles

Food, drink and hospitality innovation

Sport and global cultural influence

Parenting, children’s media and the future of storytelling and play





The program also includes broader cultural experiences — from music and food to sport — reflecting the full scope of UK–U.S. collaboration across industries. In addition to the exclusive launch reception to welcome the UK delegation and invite-only thought leadership Expo, a number of public facing events will celebrate the benefits of U.K.-U.S. business and cultural exchange. This includes an official Premier League Live watch party at Cosm (May 17), a showcase of up and coming musicians hosted by British Music Embassy (May 20), and interactive exhibitions by Study UK and Visit Britain (May 22).

Greater Together LA is delivered in partnership with leading global organizations across aviation, professional services, technology and media, including British Airways, American Airlines, PwC, TSL, Payward, YouTube and The Wall Street Journal.



Event Details



WHO:

UK Government, led by Secretary of State Peter Kyle, with global business leaders, investors and innovators



WHAT:

Greater Together LA — the UK’.s largest-ever trade mission to the U.S.



WHEN:

Tuesday, May 19–Thursday, May 21, 2026

WHERE:

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures & Nya Studios, Los Angeles, CA

WHY:

To accelerate UK–U.S. trade, investment and cross-sector partnerships

MEDIA REGISTRATION: Media must register here ahead of the event due to strict security policies.

PRESS CONTACT:

FINN Partners for Greater Together LA

greatertogether@finnpartners.com