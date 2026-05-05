Karbon Launches The Loft to Help Accountants and Bookkeepers Master AI Through Peer Collaboration

The Loft brings together practitioners, thought leaders, and firm builders who are shaping the future of accounting and bookkeeping, giving them a shared space to learn, connect, and grow together.

Built for everyone in the accounting and bookkeeping profession, The Loft offers peer discussions, best practice sharing, networking, and AI education resources.

New "Loft Labs" roadshow brings hands-on AI training to cities across North America starting in May 2026, leading to full-day AI in Accounting Summits in August.





SAN FRANCISCO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karbon , the leading AI-powered accounting practice management software, today announced the launch of The Loft , a professional home for the accounting and bookkeeping community. Built for everyone in the profession, The Loft provides a dedicated environment for peer-led education and practical AI implementation. The platform builds on Karbon’s existing audience of 80,000 weekly newsletter readers, and enables professionals to benchmark their AI readiness and collaborate on the future of the profession.

The Loft is built on the belief that accounting has always been a relationship-driven profession, with the best ideas spreading through trusted peers. It provides a space for firm leaders to learn best practices from people doing the same work, find new partners and collaborators, and be part of a community that genuinely helps each other advance. The AI programming and education resources within The Loft reflect where the profession is right now, but the community is built to grow and evolve with it.

The Loft operates through two distinct spaces. A customer-only area lets Karbon users share workflows, experiences, and firm knowledge with each other. A second space is open to any accounting or bookkeeping professional, because the conversations that move this profession forward shouldn't have a gate on them. You don't need to be a Karbon customer or a current subscriber to join.

"Accounting is changing faster than any one firm can navigate on their own,” said Mary Delaney, CEO of Karbon. “But this profession has always had something special: people who are genuinely willing to share what they know and lift everyone around them. We've had the privilege of building a community of professionals who show up for that. The Loft is about giving them a home to do it together, and honoring how much further we all go when the whole profession advances at once.”

What The Loft Offers:

Peer Community and Discussion: Active forums where professionals exchange ideas, debate best practices, and get real answers from people who understand the work.

Active forums where professionals exchange ideas, debate best practices, and get real answers from people who understand the work. Networking and Partnerships: A place to meet collaborators, referral partners, and firm leaders across the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and beyond who are navigating the same opportunities and challenges.

A place to meet collaborators, referral partners, and firm leaders across the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and beyond who are navigating the same opportunities and challenges. Thought Leadership in Action: The weekly ideas that 80,000 accounting and bookkeeping professionals already read in Karbon Magazine, now with a space to discuss, challenge, and build on them together.

The weekly ideas that 80,000 accounting and bookkeeping professionals already read in Karbon Magazine, now with a space to discuss, challenge, and build on them together. Practical AI Training: Free virtual workshops where members share real workflows and a community-sourced prompt library organized by use case.

Free virtual workshops where members share real workflows and a community-sourced prompt library organized by use case. AI Readiness Assessment: A benchmarking tool that lets firms measure their AI adoption against peers, and receive a personalized scorecard with recommended next steps, drawing on three years of Karbon's industry research data.





In-Person Loft Labs Workshop Series Launches in May

In addition to the online community, Karbon is launching Loft Labs, a series of in-person workshops where firm leaders work together to build real skills. These curated, small-group events are designed around doing, not watching. The series begins in Canada in May, followed by a US tour in June and September.

AI in Accounting Summits in August

The Loft's in-person programming culminates with AI in Accounting Summits, full-day events in four North American cities in August 2026. The summits bring together Karbon's longitudinal research, practitioner-led sessions featuring real firm transformation stories, and hands-on AI workshops.

“The accounting community has always had incredible generosity in it,” said Twyla Verhelst, VP of Industry Relations and Community at Karbon. “The most successful firm leaders I know are the ones who share openly and bring others with them. The Loft is designed to put that instinct at the center, and give every professional a way to find their people, learn from them, and add to the conversation.”

To learn more and join The Loft, visit theloft.bykarbon.com.