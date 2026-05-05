Elkhorn River Mitigation Bank – Newly Approved Mitigation Bank in Dodge County, Nebraska

SCRIBNER, Neb., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westervelt Ecological Services (WES) is pleased to announce the approval of the Elkhorn River Mitigation Bank, a new wetland and stream mitigation bank located in Dodge County, Nebraska. The bank was approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Omaha District, in coordination with state and federal resource agencies, and now has mitigation credits available for purchase.

The Elkhorn River Mitigation Bank encompasses approximately 241 acres along the Elkhorn River and Pebble Creek, approximately 2.5 miles southeast of Scribner, Nebraska. The site lies within the Elkhorn River watershed and was selected for its ability to restore historic floodplain, wetland, and riparian functions within the watershed.

The Elkhorn River Mitigation Bank is designed to provide high-quality compensatory mitigation for unavoidable impacts to waters of the United States. The site generates 106.8 wetland credits and 299,658 NeSCAP stream credits within the approved service area, which includes the Elkhorn River watershed (HUC 102200).



Aerial view of the Elkhorn River Mitigation Bank and the confluence of the Elkhorn River and Pebble Creek before site restoration.

Restoration activities at the site will include wetland re-establishment and enhancement, stream restoration, floodplain reconnection, invasive species management, and the establishment of native wetland, riparian, and upland vegetation communities. Together, these efforts will improve water quality, reduce erosion and sedimentation, enhance floodplain connectivity, and provide habitat for native plant and wildlife species.

“The development of the Elkhorn River Mitigation Bank will further enhance WES’ mitigation footprint in the State of Nebraska and supply this area of east-central Nebraska with mitigation credits to benefit local ecology and the local economy. We are excited for the strong conservation and ecological outcomes but are equally excited for the economic development opportunities that this Bank will assist by providing compensatory mitigation solutions. This project and its rapid timeline of advancement through permitting and into construction is a great example of the excellent staff and processes present at the Omaha District of the US Army Corps of Engineers in Nebraska.”

Will Duggins – Director, Rocky Mountain Region

The Elkhorn River Mitigation Bank will be permanently protected with a conservation easement and supported by long-term management funding to ensure the site’s ecological functions are maintained in perpetuity. Mitigation credits are available now to support permitted projects in the area.

For more information about the Elkhorn River Mitigation bank and credit availability, contact Maria Caiola at (720) 656–9324 or email mcaiola@westervelt.com.

About Westervelt Ecological Services: Westervelt Ecological Services is a leader in mitigation and conservation banking, dedicated to the restoration and preservation of wetlands, streams, and species’ habitats. A division of The Westervelt Company, an almost 140-year-old land stewardship company based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Westervelt Ecological Services offers mitigation banking and custom restoration solutions for developers and businesses who need to mitigate impacts to wetlands or species across the country. To learn more visit www.wesmitigation.com.

Contact: Will Duggins (303) 927-0037 or wduggins@westervelt.com (Regional Director)

Maria Caiola (720) 656–9324 or mcaiola@westervelt.com (Credit Sales)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0afb4020-9c1c-4b79-b3c4-a1f4fbb75e2f