MathCo Collaborates with Google Cloud to Help Enterprises Adopt Workflow-Native AI on Gemini Enterprise

CHICAGO, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MathCo, a global enterprise AI leader, today announced its collaboration with Google Cloud to help enterprises move toward workflow-native AI, a fundamental shift in how organizations build, scale, and realize value from artificial intelligence.

A Deloitte report, State of AI in the Enterprise, 2026, states that 66% of organizations report productivity gains from AI, yet only 34% are truly reimagining their business with it. For nearly three-quarters of enterprises, revenue growth from AI remains aspirational. This highlights the growing gap between AI activity and real business outcomes.

Anchored in MathCo’s proprietary concept of Systemic AI, the collaboration will leverage the full Gemini Enterprise ecosystem, including Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform and enterprise data connectivity, to help organizations build workflow-native AI systems.

Aakarsh Kishore, Chief Product Officer, MathCo, said, “We are excited that this collaboration comes at a stage when enterprises are truly looking at scaling. We are not just going to implement – we will advise our customers on the right use cases, how to build the right data and AI foundation, and how to sequence their journey to extract compounding value from every AI investment they make.”

Gemini Enterprise serves as the central AI platform for the enterprise, bringing together models, agents, data, and tools into a single, secure environment where workflows can be designed, executed, and scaled.

MathCo extends this by embedding Gemini Enterprise layers into a systemic architecture, ensuring intelligence is not applied to isolated tasks but orchestrated across workflows to deliver measurable business outcomes.

From Tasks to Workflows: Operationalizing Systemic AI on Gemini Enterprise

MathCo’s Systemic AI framework enables enterprises to move from action-oriented AI to outcome-driven systems, structured across four interconnected layers:

Value Layer: Where AI is applied to redesign end-to-end business processes not just automate individual tasks.





Where AI is applied to redesign end-to-end business processes not just automate individual tasks. Intelligence Layer: Enabled by Gemini models, enterprise agents that can reason, plan, and execute across multi-step workflows.





Enabled by Gemini models, enterprise agents that can reason, plan, and execute across multi-step workflows. Foundation Layer: A unified enterprise knowledge layer integrating data, KPIs, workflows, and business rules that ensures every AI decision is grounded in business reality.





A unified enterprise knowledge layer integrating data, KPIs, workflows, and business rules that ensures every AI decision is grounded in business reality. Governance Layer: Providing control, observability, and feedback loops to ensure AI systems remain aligned with enterprise goals.

Built on Gemini Enterprise, designed to create, run, and orchestrate AI agents across workflows, this approach enables enterprises to connect intelligence across systems, teams, and decisions.

From AI Activity to Industry Outcomes

The collaboration will enable workflow-native transformation across industries and business functions, connecting intelligence across planning, decisioning, and execution.

In Retail, enterprises can build end-to-end merchandising intelligence where demand forecasting, assortment planning, pricing, and replenishment are orchestrated into a unified workflow, reducing stockouts and improving margins.

In CPG, trade promotion workflows move from fragmented planning to closed-loop systems by connecting promotion design, real-time sell-out monitoring, and ROI measurement, enabling dynamic optimization of trade spend.

In Pharma & Life Sciences, intelligent HCP engagement workflows connect content creation, medical-legal approval, deployment, and performance tracking by ensuring compliant, end-to-end engagement with continuous learning.

As enterprises navigate increasing AI complexity, with hundreds of tools, fragmented systems, and low adoption, the real challenge is no longer building AI, but making AI work cohesively within the enterprise and its people.

MathCo aims to address this by shifting the focus from isolated AI usage to AI that works across workflows, and works for people to augment decision-making while enabling teams to operate with intelligence at scale.

To learn more about MathCo’s Systemic AI approach, click here .

About MathCo

MathCo is a global Enterprise AI and Analytics company, trusted for data-driven decision making, by some of the largest organizations across industries. Founded in 2016, MathCo builds custom data products through its innovative hybrid model and transfers the ownership of intellectual properties to its clients. NucliOS by MathCo, enables the vision of connected intelligence at a lower TCO by leveraging pre-built workflows and reusable plug-and-play modules. MathCo’s full-stack team provides a holistic range of services spanning strategy, advanced analytics, data engineering, data governance, MLOps, GenAI, data visualization, and adoption advisory services. MathCo’s numerous accolades include recognition in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for D & A Providers, Everest Group’s Peak Matrix Assessment, and being listed as a Great Place to Work. To know more about how MathCo supports organizations to own and activate intelligence, click here.

Media Contact:

Shubham Kishore

Shubham.Kishore@mathco.com

+91 7827680885

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