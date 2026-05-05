Maxwell-Kates, Inc. Celebrates 40 years of Service Excellence to NYC Cooperative and Condominium Communities

New York, NY, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxwell-Kates Inc., an Associa® Company and the leading real estate management company in NYC, is celebrating its 40 years in continuous operation, providing real estate property management services to cooperative and condominium communities. Since its founding in 1986 by co-founders Robert Freedman and Eugene Degidio, MKI has grown from managing a small handful of properties to becoming a diversified provider of property management services, with nearly 200 buildings and over 15,000 units under management.

To mark the milestone, Maxwell-Kates is recognizing four decades of partnership with the cooperative and condominium boards, residents, and professional advisers who have helped shape the firm’s growth, and the employees whose experience and day-to-day dedication drive results. Throughout 2026, the company will highlight signature moments from its history—early properties and decades-long client relationships, many of which go back decades, key service expansions, and operational innovations—while reaffirming its commitment to the high-touch, locally informed management approach that has defined Maxwell-Kates since 1986.

“Forty years in New York City is both a milestone and a responsibility,” said Angela Karabaic, President, Maxwell-Kates. “We’re proud of the trust cooperative and condominium boards place in Maxwell-Kates every day, and we celebrate this anniversary by recommitting to what matters most—responsive service, strong building operations, and clear financial stewardship—delivered by a team that knows these communities through and through.”

“Our 40th anniversary is also about giving back to the city we serve,” said Max Freedman, Regional Vice President, Associa – New York City. “Since Maxwell-Kates joined the Associa family in 2019, the partnership has been an incredible benefit for our clients and our teams, bringing added scale, shared expertise, and resources that help us deliver even stronger service across our portfolio.”

As part of its 40th year, Maxwell-Kates will expand its charitable work across New York City to benefit the Associa Cares Vendor Roundtable networking event. This marks the fifth year that the firm has collaborated with the event, designed to connect vendors with Associa managers for structured networking while raising money for Associa Cares, which provides relief and support to families displaced from their homes due to natural and human-made disasters.

“Our 40th anniversary year coincides with our fifth year collaborating with Associa Cares. We’re expanding our charitable efforts in New York City through the Associa Cares Vendor Roundtable, which has raised nearly $1 million over the past four years to help families impacted by disasters,” said Andy Marks, EVP of New Business and Client Success at Maxwell-Kates. “We began this effort in partnership with Leiter Property Management, one of our earliest Associa sister companies in the New York market, to raise money from vendor partners for Associa Cares. We’re honored to co-host this year’s event with six Associa sister companies and have already raised nearly $200,000 for the event on May 20.”

The anniversary celebration will also spotlight the firm’s ongoing investments in people, processes, and technology designed to strengthen service delivery—supporting proactive building maintenance, transparent financial reporting, and responsive communications—so communities can plan with confidence. Additional announcements and commemorative activities will be shared in the coming months.

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Meagan Byrne, meagan@truepointagency.com