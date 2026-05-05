WSO2 Launches Agent Manager to Bring Identity, Governance and Scale to Enterprise AI Agents

Austin, TX , May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2 today announced the beta launch of WSO2 Agent Manager , an open control plane for AI agents, giving enterprises a unified way to identify, govern, secure, and scale agents across environments. As organizations move from AI experimentation to production, WSO2 Agent Manager addresses a critical gap: bringing visibility, control, and accountability to autonomous agents operating across the enterprise.

Organizations are accelerating adoption to avoid being left behind, driven by the promise of non-linear productivity gains that agentic systems can unlock. However, operational maturity is lagging behind. Many teams are forced to choose between moving fast with limited visibility and control, introducing significant unmanaged risk, or slowing progress to build operational frameworks for each runtime and environment. According to Gartner, more than 40% of agentic AI projects are expected to be canceled by 2027 due to rising costs, unclear value, and insufficient risk controls.



WSO2 Agent Manager extends WSO2’s long-standing role as the enterprise control layer into the era of AI, making agents from being invisible to first-class, governed participants in enterprise systems.

“AI agents introduce a fundamentally new challenge. Their autonomy and probabilistic behavior make them powerful but also difficult to control,” said Rania Khalaf, Chief AI Officer at WSO2. “With WSO2 Agent Manager, we’re bringing agents into the enterprise fabric where they are no longer invisible processes, but identified, governed, accountable entities that can be securely operated at scale.”

As enterprises deploy increasing numbers of agents, many are encountering “agent sprawl” with limited coordination, inconsistent controls, and growing compliance risks, often compounded by fragmented tooling across frameworks, runtimes, and hyperscalers. WSO2 Agent Manager addresses this by establishing a centralized system of record for all agents, enabling organizations to innovate freely by choosing the frameworks that best fit their use cases while maintaining a consistent approach to agent operations. This includes unified governance, performance insights, and policy enforcement for agents running both within Agent Manager and across external environments.

Key capabilities include:

Federated agent management - Manage agents across frameworks and environments, i.e. cloud, on-premises, and hybrid, from a single control plane.

Manage agents across frameworks and environments, i.e. cloud, on-premises, and hybrid, from a single control plane. Agent identity and access delegation - Establish strong identity for agents and securely delegate access, ensuring every action is authenticated, authorized, and auditable.

Establish strong identity for agents and securely delegate access, ensuring every action is authenticated, authorized, and auditable. Centralized governance and guardrails - Define and enforce policies across agents, LLMs, and tools to control behavior, reduce risk, and ensure compliance.

Define and enforce policies across agents, LLMs, and tools to control behavior, reduce risk, and ensure compliance. Visibility, traceability, and observability - Gain deep insights into agent behavior with end-to-end tracing and track how agents are doing with a rich evaluation framework.

Gain deep insights into agent behavior with end-to-end tracing and track how agents are doing with a rich evaluation framework. Secure, scalable runtime - Deploy agents in a Kubernetes-native, zero-trust environment with isolation and lifecycle controls, including real-time intervention.

Deploy agents in a Kubernetes-native, zero-trust environment with isolation and lifecycle controls, including real-time intervention. Open, framework-agnostic foundation - Built on open standards including OpenTelemetry, OpenAPI, and MCP, enabling compatibility with leading frameworks such as LangGraph, CrewAI, and Ballerina without vendor lock-in.

WSO2 Agent Manager , which will be generally available in June 2026, is released under the Apache 2.0 license and is designed to avoid vendor lock-in. By embracing open standards and an open source license, the platform strengthens digital resilience, giving organizations the freedom to innovate while retaining enterprise-grade control over their agents and full ownership of their technology stack.

To explore its capabilities in more depth, join us at WSO2Con North America , May 20–22, in Austin, Texas, where hands-on workshops and customer stories will showcase how organizations can confidently build, govern, and scale AI agents.



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