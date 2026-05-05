SailPoint announces return of IdentityTV and Developer Days, shaping the future of identity security

AUSTIN, Texas, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL), a leader in enterprise identity security, today announced the return of its popular virtual events, IdentityTV and Developer Days, to be held May 19-21, 2026. The events will offer tailored content for both business leaders and technical practitioners focused on navigating the new "agentic economy" where AI and non-human identities are paramount.

IdentityTV | May 19, 2026 at 8 am CT

IdentityTV is a virtual 3-hour event designed for business, security, and IT leaders. Attendees will learn how to build a concrete strategy to harness innovation while managing risk. A powerhouse lineup of SailPoint experts, analysts, and industry leaders, including a customer guest from NVIDIA and insights from Deloitte, will explore the transformative impact of AI on identity security.

Agenda highlights include:

Adaptive identity: Redefining security for a dynamic world: SailPoint EVP Product and CTO Chandra Gnanasambandam and Chief Product Officer Levent Besik will introduce an AI-driven approach for a security posture that is as dynamic as the threats it faces.

SailPoint EVP Product and CTO Chandra Gnanasambandam and Chief Product Officer Levent Besik will introduce an AI-driven approach for a security posture that is as dynamic as the threats it faces. Industry trends shaping identity security: SailPoint SVP, Product Marketing Jaishree Subramania and LoneStar Advisory & Research Founder and Chief Analyst Will Townsend will discuss three of the most powerful forces reshaping the industry, including the rise of non-human identities and the transformative impact of AI.

SailPoint SVP, Product Marketing Jaishree Subramania and LoneStar Advisory & Research Founder and Chief Analyst Will Townsend will discuss three of the most powerful forces reshaping the industry, including the rise of non-human identities and the transformative impact of AI. AI and identity: Unlocking the power of innovation: NVIDIA Identity Architect Alex Dunker will share a firsthand look at how leading organizations are harnessing cutting-edge technologies to transform identity security.

NVIDIA Identity Architect Alex Dunker will share a firsthand look at how leading organizations are harnessing cutting-edge technologies to transform identity security. Cybersecurity in the age of AI: SailPoint Field CTO Matt Fangman and Strategy of Security Founder Cole Grolmus will move beyond the hype and explore the escalating cat-and-mouse game between attackers and defenders in the AI age.





Developer Days | May 20-21, 2026 at 9 am CT

Following IdentityTV, SailPoint will host Developer Days from May 20-21, a two-day technical event featuring content designed specifically for developers and builders. Attendees will learn directly from the minds behind the SailPoint platform, with a focus on hands-on learning, coding best practices, and deep dives into the company's latest APIs and tools. The event is designed to help participants develop the advanced skills needed to build, automate, and scale next-generation identity solutions.

Session highlights include:

Using AI and SailPoint Machine Identity Security to solve the machine identity problem: This session will explore how to leverage AI in conjunction with SailPoint's Machine Identity Security solution to address the challenges of managing and securing non-human identities.

This session will explore how to leverage AI in conjunction with SailPoint's Machine Identity Security solution to address the challenges of managing and securing non-human identities. From APIs to AI: Making SailPoint IIQ LLM-ready: This session offers a blueprint for making SailPoint IdentityIQ data accessible to large language models like Claude.

This session offers a blueprint for making SailPoint IdentityIQ data accessible to large language models like Claude. Shared Signals Framework: Building real-time identity security on an open, event-driven platform: Attendees will learn how SailPoint uses the open Shared Signals Framework (SSF) to create a real-time, event-driven security model.





“True innovation happens when strategy meets execution,” said Wendy Wu, SailPoint Chief Marketing Officer. “With IdentityTV and Developer Days, we're providing two distinct paths for identity professionals to lead the next wave of innovation. Whether you define the vision or build the solution, these events will help provide the insights and skills needed to secure the future of identity.”

Both IdentityTV and Developer Days are free, virtual events, allowing attendees to join from anywhere in the world. Sessions will be available on-demand for registered attendees.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.sailpoint.com/events/future-of-identity .

About SailPoint

SailPoint (Nasdaq: SAIL) is defining the new era of adaptive identity security. In a world where non-human identities now significantly outnumber humans, our AI-powered platform unifies identity, security, and data intelligence to protect today’s enterprise from advanced identity-based threats. We deliver the identity solution that spans both the breadth of identities and the depth of context needed to drive real-time access with confidence. Built on principles like zero-standing privilege and contextualized risk, our SailPoint platform transforms identity from a point of vulnerability into a powerful security advantage. Trusted by many of the world's leading organizations, SailPoint secures the enterprise with intelligent, autonomous identity security.

Media relations for SailPoint

Shannon Paulk

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications

303-748-2275

shannon.paulk@sailpoint.com