New Restaurant Technology Company Guestologie Launches to Make Invisible Guests Visible





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guestologie , a guest intelligence platform purpose-built for the restaurant industry, today announced its public launch after operating in stealth with a select group of enterprise restaurant partners across North America and the United Kingdom. Guestologie gives operators something they've never had: the ability to see, understand, and act on their most valuable guests in real time, the moment they walk in the door.

Where traditional loyalty programs reward guests for past behaviour, and CRM platforms give operators data they rarely have the time or tools to act on, Guestologie operates differently. It identifies high-value and high-potential guests the moment they arrive, generates a contextual brief for every member of the floor team, and instructs staff on the specific personalized actions most likely to bring that guest back, all without requiring a new app, a new loyalty scheme, or an overhaul of existing technology.

The company calls this Action Intelligence — the capability to turn fragmented guest data into real-time, revenue-driving action on the floor, during the visit, and in the moments that determine whether a guest returns.

“Restaurants know that relationships drive revenue,” said Ryan Volberg, Founder and CEO of Guestologie. “But restaurant operators lack a system to truly see their guests and act on that knowledge in the moments that matter most. When someone walks through the door and takes a seat, that is where loyalty is won or lost. Guestologie was built to bring visible and invisible opportunities to life, empowering service teams — from casual dining to fine dining — to deliver more personal, meaningful hospitality at scale. Not through another dashboard, but through an operational system that guides service teams in real time and proves the value of every action. When guests feel seen, everything changes.”

Restaurant operators are under pressure from every direction. Traffic is harder to earn. Guest expectations for recognition and personalization are rising. And the platforms that sit between restaurants and their guests, reservation systems, delivery aggregators, and payment networks, are accumulating relationship data that operators cannot see or use.

Guestologie's argument is straightforward: the restaurant operators who win the next decade will be those who own the guest relationship, not rent it. And owning it requires more than a points programme; it requires knowing who your best guests are, what they need, and how to make them feel it while they're still in the room.

The platform is live across almost one hundred locations with leading restaurant groups rolling out or piloting, including Earls Kitchen + Bar, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Red Robin, Glowbal Group and Hawksmoor, marking Guestologie's first footprint in the UK, and delivering measurable increases in visit frequency and guest lifetime value among operators' highest-value guest segments.

Craig Blize, COO of premium casual dining chain Earls Restaurants, said, “Earls believes that great hospitality begins with knowing your guest. Guestologie has transformed how we recognize, understand, and serve our guests across all our corporate-owned locations in Canada and the U.S. For the first time, our teams have real-time insight into who is dining with us, what matters to them, and are guided by specific recommendations on how to create a more personal experience in the moments that count. The results have been transformational, with stronger guest loyalty, increased repeat visits, and meaningful revenue growth following quickly. Our store leaders and partners embraced the platform immediately because it makes hospitality easier, more intuitive, and more rewarding to deliver. That adoption drove an accelerated chain-wide rollout that was remarkably smooth and almost effortless.”

Guestologie was founded by a team with deep roots in restaurant technology. Founder and CEO Volberg previously co-founded Vivonet, the industry's first cloud-based POS system, scaling it over 13 years before a successful exit. He then co-founded Instant Financial, the first earned wage and tips access product focused on the restaurant industry. Ryan later led PAR Technology's Restaurant Solutions Group, driving a 4x increase in market cap, and later partnered with Google on AI-powered digital labour solutions. The team also includes a Chief Technology Officer from Google DeepMind/Bard (now Gemini) and Chick-fil-A, a Chief Customer Officer with executive operations, training and supply chain experience across all 1,500 Bloomin' Brands locations, a Chief Product Officer who has led product innovation sprints for some of the world's largest brands, and an SVP of Sales who spent 22 years scaling Outback Steakhouse and its sister brands globally before leading enterprise sales for a leading restaurant technology company.

For more information on Guestologie, visit www.guestologie.com

About Guestologie

Guestologie is a restaurant technology company that uses machine learning, AI and advanced guest segmentation to help multi-location and enterprise operators identify, understand, and act on their guests in real time. Its Action Intelligence platform turns guest data into relationships, and relationships into revenue, without replacing existing technology or adding operational complexity. Guestologie is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and works with leading restaurant groups across North America and the United Kingdom.

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