Genetec urges stronger identity and credential governance for physical security systems as AI accelerates cyber risk

MONTRÉAL, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, is urging organizations to strengthen credential governance across connected physical security systems, as AI accelerates the scale and sophistication of cyber threats.

AI-driven tools are accelerating credential-based attacks by increasing their speed, scale, and precision. For organizations managing connected cameras, access control systems, servers, and cloud services, weak or poorly governed credentials can expose sensitive operations and create new pathways into organizations. This includes the passwords used to connect directly to devices themselves, which are often overlooked but can provide a direct entry point if not properly managed. In this environment, relying on periodic password changes or basic cyber hygiene is no longer sufficient.

“AI is changing the speed and scale of cyber risk,” said Mathieu Chevalier, Principal Security Architect at Genetec Inc. “Attackers can now move faster and are using AI to impersonate people, tailor social engineering attacks, uncover vulnerabilities at scale, and evade detection. To respond, organizations need to actively govern access and identity across their systems, not just set controls once and hope they hold.”

These risks are already affecting organizations that manage physical security systems. The recent Genetec Enterprise Physical Security in the Cloud Era research, which was based on insights from more than 7,300 physical security professionals worldwide, found that 58.7% of organizations have experienced an increase in phishing and smishing attacks, while 41% reported a rise in overall physical or cyber incidents. Social engineering was identified by 43.5% as a leading attack vector.

Ahead of World Password Day, Genetec is encouraging organizations to move beyond isolated credential controls and adopt a governance-first approach to identity management in physical security environments, including:

Strengthen identity and credential controls

Organizations should eliminate default and shared credentials, enforce strong authentication such as passkeys, and adopt multi-factor authentication (MFA) to reduce common attack entry points. This must extend to devices as well, replacing static passwords with certificate-based authentication when possible, and ensuring centralized management and regular credential rotation.

Closer alignment between IT and physical security teams

Bringing IT and physical security teams together helps apply consistent security standards, improve visibility into access risks, and coordinate incident response. As physical security systems become more connected to enterprise networks, cross-functional alignment can help organizations identify weak points and respond more effectively to credential-based attacks.

Governance-first management of physical security systems

Organizations should manage physical security infrastructure with the same rigor as other mission-critical systems. This includes regular access reviews, controlled updates, and partnerships with trusted technology partners that support long-term security, transparency, and operational resilience.

To learn more about how organizations are addressing cyber risk in connected physical security environments, download the Genetec Enterprise Physical Security in the Cloud Era research at https://resources.genetec.com/ebooks-reports/enterprise-physical-security-in-the-cloud-era

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company’s portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while improving operational efficiency and respecting individual privacy.

Genetec delivers the world's leading products for video management, access control, and ALPR, all built on an open architecture and designed with cybersecurity at their core. The company’s portfolio also includes intrusion detection, intercom, and digital evidence management solutions.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its 42,500+ customers via an extensive network of accredited channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: https://www.genetec.com

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