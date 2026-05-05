GTIA Welcomes New Board Leaders to Drive Connection and Growth Across the Global IT Channel

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. , May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) today announced its Board of Directors for the 2026–2027 term. Elected by GTIA members in good standing, the new Board will help guide the association’s strategic direction as GTIA continues to serve as the place where the IT channel connects, collaborates, and grows.

"The GTIA Board of Directors delivers diverse perspectives, deep experience, and strategic vision to help shape the future of the global IT channel. I would like to thank both our existing and new Board members for the tremendous value they bring to the organization and their commitment to ensuring we are delivering value to our members," said Dan Wensley, CEO, GTIA.

Scott Barlow, Chair, GTIA Board of Directors, added, “GTIA’s strength comes from the breadth of its community, from emerging IT service providers to global vendors and distributors. Our role as a board is to ensure GTIA continues delivering practical education, meaningful peer collaboration and trusted standards that help the industry grow with professionalism and purpose. Welcoming new directors is not just about governance; it is about building the next generation of leadership for the global technology ecosystem.”

The newly elected voting members bring inclusive executive leadership, operational expertise, and a global perspective to advance the people and businesses of the IT channel. As stewards of the association’s governance and long-term impact, the Board will ensure GTIA remains a trusted voice for the IT channel.

Joining the GTIA Board of Directors are:

Andrew Allen, Non-Executive Chairman, Aabyss, is a Chartered Director with more than 20 years of experience across business and technology. He has served as Vice Chair of the GTIA MSP Interest Group for UK & Ireland and as a judge for the Spotlight Awards. He was also invited to speak at the launch of the mentorship program in UK & Ireland, and more recently was asked to be a Genius at the UK & Ireland Community Forum. He is based in Liverpool, U.K

Jennifer Anaya, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Ingram Micro, is a seasoned technology industry executive with more than two decades of experience driving global brand strategy, customer engagement, and community-led growth. She has served on GTIA advisory councils and brings deep expertise in global marketing leadership and industry advocacy to the GTIA Board. She is based in Orange County, Calif., USA.

Jennifer Roy, CEO, Nucleus Networks, brings more than a decade of MSP leadership experience. A respected leader within Canada’s technology community, she recently served as the Co-Chair of the GTIA ITSP Interest Group and the North America Executive Committee. In addition, she is actively involved in Global Women in Technology ( GWIT) and helped create the GTIA GWIT Playbook, which now provides guidance for recruiting, hiring and retaining women in tech. Roy has also participated as a mentor in the GTIA Mentorship program and is a founding member of GTIA’s first Trust Circle. She is based in Vancouver, Canada.

GTIA has also appointed Luis Giraldo, Chief Evangelist at ScalePad, as a non-voting Board advisor. A technology industry leader with more than 20 years of experience, Giraldo brings deep expertise in community development and operational excellence to support the Board’s strategic priorities. He was previously Vice-Chair of the GTIA SaaS Ecosystem Advisory Council.

Continuing their terms as GTIA board members are:

Scott Barlow , GTIA Board of Directors Chair, Chief Evangelist and Global Head of Community, Sophos, Inc.

, GTIA Board of Directors Chair, Chief Evangelist and Global Head of Community, Sophos, Inc. Rob Rae , GTIA Board Vice Chair, Corporate Vice President of Community and Partner Experience, Pax8

, GTIA Board Vice Chair, Corporate Vice President of Community and Partner Experience, Pax8 Tracy Pound , Immediate Past Chair, GTIA Board of Directors, Founder and Managing Director, Maximity Limited

, Immediate Past Chair, GTIA Board of Directors, Founder and Managing Director, Maximity Limited Toni Clayton-Hine , Chief Marketing Officer, EY Americas

, Chief Marketing Officer, EY Americas Carrie Green , CEO, The CanIT Collective

, CEO, The CanIT Collective Jason Magee , CEO, Cynet Security

, CEO, Cynet Security Peter Melby , CEO, New Charter Technologies

, CEO, New Charter Technologies Kimberly Penn , President, Webtropolis

, President, Webtropolis Joanna Rile y, CEO and founder, Censia

y, CEO and founder, Censia John Scola, Global Vice President, Partner Business Development, SAP

As part of this transition, Quy “Q” Nguyen, Founder and CEO, Allyance Communications Inc., and Steven Capper, Chief Digital Information Officer, Carnival UK, will step off the GTIA Board of Directors upon completion of their terms of service. As GTIA Board members during the association's successful launch and inaugural year, Nguyen provided leadership continuity and helped establish the association’s commitment to vendor-agnostic collaboration and charitable impact, while Capper contributed an enterprise-scale perspective that strengthened governance and technology-focused discussions.

“We are deeply grateful to Q and Steve for their leadership and lasting contributions to our organization and our members around the globe,” added Wensley.

About the GTIA Board of Directors

The GTIA Board of Directors comprises senior executives and respected thought leaders from across the global IT industry. The Board influences industry direction, advocates for GTIA members, and sets strategic and governance priorities that strengthen connections and drive growth and innovation across the IT channel. Board members are selected based on their commitment to GTIA’s mission, senior leadership experience, integrity, and ability to contribute thoughtfully, objectively, and collaboratively to advancing the IT industry.

About the Global Technology Industry Association

The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) is the only vendor-neutral, 501(c)(6) nonprofit membership community connecting and representing the worldwide IT channel. We set our members up for success by providing benefits that include trusted resources and networking opportunities. In addition, the association sets industry standards that enable companies to build sustainable, secure, and profitable businesses in an ever-changing technology landscape. Internationally, GTIA represents hundreds of thousands of professionals from more than 2,600 ITSPs, vendors, distributors, and other companies serving the IT channel.