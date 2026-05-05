SANS Institute Honors United States Veterans, Servicemembers, and Military Families with Discounted Training

Bethesda, MD, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cybersecurity workforce is undergoing a radical transformation. Organizations are urgently creating entirely new expertise domains, developing AI-focused security positions like AI security engineers, governance analysts red team and ethics specialists and Project Mythos has accelerated this timeline. Concurrently, tightening global regulatory compliance requires more comprehensive validation of capabilities.

This convergence is directly widening the skills gap, which is the primary workforce concern for 60% of organizations, surpassing headcount shortages, reaffirming that cybersecurity certifications and training are more critical than ever.

As the leading global cybersecurity education provider, SANS Institute is proud to offer transitioning U.S. military veterans affordable, advanced technical training, certifications and connections to high-paying jobs in cybersecurity in flexible formats to help them navigate civilian careers.

Veterans are often an overlooked candidate pool uniquely suited for the cybersecurity industry. Experience with clearance readiness, adaptability, high-stakes problem-solving, working with secure systems and following strict protocols are all transferable skills beneficial for this field.

“This initiative reflects SANS’ ongoing commitment to the people who defend our nation, in uniform and beyond. We believe service members, veterans, their families and the organizations that employ them are foundational to a strong cybersecurity workforce. That’s why we’re dedicated to equipping this community with the skills, capabilities and confidence they need to excel wherever their mission takes them. Mission matters!” — Mike Harrison,

Senior Managing Director, North America Public Sector at SANS Institute.

U.S. military community members can receive a 10% discount by using the code MILITARY10 at checkout between May 1-31, 2026. Courses may be scheduled at any future date. These hands-on courses are led by the industry’s top experts and align with real-world cybersecurity roles, so students are immediately ready for employment upon completion.

Learn more and explore training opportunities in honor of Military Appreciation Month.

https://www.sans.org/mlp/military-appreciation-discount